Cotati chicken BBQ returns

The Cotati Historical Society’s Annual old-fashioned chicken barbecue returns Sun. April 7, 12 to 4 p.m.

The non-profit’s 11th annual barbecue continues Cotati’s century-plus tradition of public events featuring home-style food and entertainment, including live music (two local bands. The Bluebirds and Fairlong) dancing, vintage car show, silent auction and local history exhibits.

Meal will be served from noon to 3 p.m. at the Ray Miller Community Center, 216 East School Street, Cotati. Enjoy a delicious Chicken BBQ served with coleslaw, beans, dinner roll and a drink. Tickets are $14 in advance and $17 at the door. Beer, wine and local baked goods will be available for purchase.

Usually a sell-out event, advance tickets are advised and available at:

Cotati Museum, 794-0305 (inside Cotati City Hall)

Professional Framing Services, 795-2792 (8172 La Plaza, Cotati)

Cotati Exchange Bank (5909-A East Cotati Ave, near Oliver’s Market)

The free museum is located inside Cotati City Hall and will be open for visitors from noon to 4 p.m. during the BBQ. It’s current exhibit “Wa” tells the many stories of the local early Japanese residents, their history and struggles. Also on display are hundreds of items, photos and maps depicting Cotati’s rich history from the original Rancho Cotati’s founding family, the Pages, to its long history of community event and festivals.

All event proceeds benefit the Cotati Historical Society, a non-profit 501 (c) (3) California Corp.

The museum is open to the public every Sat., 1-4 p.m. and on the second Tues. of each month, 5-7 p.m. For private tours and research appointments, call 707-794-3-0305, or email chsinfo@sonic.net. Visit http://cotatihistoricalsociety.org/ to learn more.