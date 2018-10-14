Cotati approves tree lighting

By: Josh Rheinhart

It’s almost Halloween and everyone knows what that means: it’s time to prepare for Christmas. At least that’s what the Cotati City Council resolved Tuesday when they approved their yearly Holiday Tree Lighting event in La Plaza Park. “It’s a great event for such a small community,” said John Dell’Osso, Vice Mayor of Cotati. “There’s so many people that show up in that park. It’s phenomenal. There’s almost no grass visible. It’s one of those really great--literally--community events. I think that it’s awesome that we continue to do it.”

The Tree Lighting is an old tradition in Cotati going back well over twenty years. The event includes free cocoa and coffee, arts and crafts and of course Santa Claus on a fire engine. It’s the perfect chance for any good boy or girl to get their holiday list to the big man before the Yuletide rush.

“Simply put it’s all about the kids,” said Mark Landman, Mayor of Cotati. “They get so excited when you start asking them to help count down for Santa’s arrival. It’s all you can do to stop them from practically rushing the stage. They love it.”

The tree lighting will take place on Fri., Dec. 7th and be from 4 in the afternoon until 8 at night