Cotati, RP join quiet zone effort

Councils instruct city managers to enter into talks with county concerning SMART horns

Both the city councils for Cotati and Rohnert Park have instructed their respective city managers to enter discussions with Sonoma County for a joint application for quiet zones on the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit crossings.

The two councils took this action at their final meetings of the year in December 2016. Members of both city councils have fielded numerous complaints about the noise of the SMART trains’ horns, which can be heard miles from the tracks.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) train horn rule went into effect in 2005. Under the train horn rule, locomotive engineers must begin to sound train horns at least 15 seconds, and no more than 20 seconds, in advance of all public grade crossings. If a train is traveling faster than 60 mph, engineers will not sound the horn until it is within a quarter-mile of the crossing, even if the advance warning is less than 15 seconds.

There is a “good faith” provision for locations where engineers can’t precisely estimate their arrival at a crossing and begin to sound the horn no more than 25 seconds before arriving at the crossing. Train horns must be sounded in a standardized pattern of two long, one short and one long blasts. The pattern must be repeated or prolonged until the lead locomotive or lead cab car occupies the grade crossing. The rule does not stipulate the durations of long and short blasts. The maximum volume level for the train horn is 110 decibels and the minimum sound level is 96 decibels.

A quiet zone does not require state approval, and any crossings meeting the safety criteria established by the federal train horn rule will qualify. Although the federal train horn rule does not require state authority to establish a quiet zone, the California Public Utility Commission’s Rail Crossings and Engineering Branch (RCEB) is required to receive and evaluate all notices of intent, establishment or continuation of quiet zones, and provide written comments. The evaluation requires research and verification of data submitted under the rule, as well as a field diagnostic review of the crossings.

The train horn rule provides an opportunity for localities to mitigate the effects of train horn noise by establishing “quiet zones.” In a quiet zone, railroads have been directed to cease the routine sounding their horns when approaching public road-rail grade crossings. Train horns may still be used in emergency situations or to comply with other Federal regulations or railroad operating rules. This includes the conductors’ discretion if he/she perceives a hazardous condition.

Localities hoping to establish a quiet zone are first required to mitigate the increased risk caused by the absence of a horn. This is typically done with additional physical improvements around the grade crossing. There is a step-by-step process to determine what can be done to offset the lack of a train horn, to calculate the risk reduction associated with potential improvements, to formally document the silencing of the train horns and officially establish a Quiet Zone.

The initial step, which is a field diagnostic review of the crossings, has already been conducted in Cotati. Based on this review, the city would only require the addition of a bollard in the median of SMART’s class 1 pathway crossing of East Cotati Avenue to prevent vehicles from driving around a lowered gate. Some county and Rohnert Park crossings will require extensive improvements be implemented before the crossing will qualify for inclusion in a quiet zone.

Both Cotati and Rohnert Park have been in discussions with Sonoma County about the level of interest in participating in a joint application for a quiet zone. A formal agreement is required between the cities and county for the county to act as the lead in the application process.

Santa Rosa and Petaluma have already filed the notice of intent and are in the application process. Cities in Marin County are also in the application process for a quiet zone. Currently, there has not been agreement reached between any of these cities and SMART regarding liability. However, at this time, the application could move forward to fully define the liability exposure to Cotati.