Cotati Police & SSU Police 911 Dispatch Services unify

As of this month, the Cotati Police Department has become the Sonoma State University Police Department’s Public Safety Answering Point.

The communication center at the Cotati Police Department is now the dispatch center or PSAP for both the city and SSU 24 hours a day. The Public Safety Answering Point receives all 911 emergency calls. Depending on the emergency, dispatchers will then transfer the 911 call to fire, paramedics or another emergency agency or will dispatch Cotati and/or Sonoma State University police officers to an emergency. The SSU Police Department will continue to answer non-emergency phone calls during regular business hours. All radio communications for both agencies will be handled by the Cotati Police Department.

The Cotati and Sonoma State dispatch centers were consolidated to allow for local re-investment in public safety and to improve interoperability. If there is a significant event in either jurisdiction, Cotati and SSU police officers will all hear the radio traffic simultaneously. Prior to this merger, the respective dispatch centers would have to call their neighboring Public Safety Answering Point for assistance. This delay is eliminated, improving officer safety and the safety of the public.

Having a consolidated dispatch center, which is staffed 24 hours, seven days per week, will also save public funds for both agencies, which allows for re-investment in public safety, such as improved equipment.

“We are excited about the merger, which brings us together as a team to better protect the communities we serve,” said City of Cotati Mayor Mark Landman.