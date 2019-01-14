Cotati Police Officer takes on new role

To better serve the public, the Cotati Police Department has designated one of its officers to focus specifically on traffic and related issues. Creating specific focuses allows the force to maintain areas of expertise to best serve the public. Other focuses include the canine unit, a Field Training Officer and a liaison to Thomas Page Academy, the only K-8 school in Cotati.

Officer Ryan Reinke begins his specialized role as Traffic Officer in mid-January working primarily as a motor officer, riding the department’s Harley Davidson Police Road King. While Reinke’s role is traffic enforcement, he will also respond to other types of calls as needed. Though other officers will handle traffic enforcement while on duty, Reinke will specifically work with citizen complaints, speeding, traffic accidents, etc.

Reinke, 31, has been with the Cotati Police Department for two years, having previously worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. He also has served his country as a Marine from 2005-2009 with deployment to Iraq in 2007.

The Traffic Officer will focus on maintaining traffic safety and efficiency on the roads and in neighborhoods, including directing traffic, managing accidents and educating the public on laws and safety guidelines.

Having specialties within the department allows officers to serve as a resource for other law enforcement and dispatchers as well as the community. Reinke’s responsibilities also include citizen complaints and implementing plans to reduce traffic issues that could endanger the community.

The Cotati Police Department provides a 24-hour operation which includes dispatch for both Cotati and Sonoma State University, patrol, traffic enforcement, investigation and community policing. The Cotati Police Department (and Officer Reinke) can be reached by calling 9-1-1 (for emergencies) or 707 792-4611 (for non-emergencies).