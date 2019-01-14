Feature of the Week
January 14, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Recognition of Oliver Fraenkle’s excellence in teaching RP City Managers then and now USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship Astronaut has high hopes Cotati Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years SSU ranked as U.S. News ‘Top Public School’ Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Rohnert Park students get schooled in kindness Every day 22 veterans commit suicide RCHS alumnus moves on to the bigtime LIME Foundation partners with local organization A night of pride for the Devil Pups “One Cold Night” raises money for SAY Caltrans works toward decarbonizing California transportation Students help with rebuilding efforts Cotati’s tree lighting A Cub reporter’s first scrapbook RP grant to help host 2019 One Planet Summit 140 years of Japanese American History in new exhibit in Cotati Orion greets the public Pet peeves that irritate me (an article of opinion) SSU to help with Mi Futuro Youth Healthcare Credo High’s reprisal: “The Aretha Tribute” Stories matter: Judson Snyder Marionettes at the local library Physics in action at Technology High School Tech High Titans undefeated champions A new face at the school district office How to do origami Annual Holiday gift and toy drive kicks off The Zschach’s and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang SSU launches ‘financial literacy’ project with Redwood Credit Union Spreckels’ ‘Nutcracker’ ---Precision, color and elegance A day of wood and amazement Ensure holiday packages don’t get stolen DA’s office and Social Advocates for Youth selected to receive grant City of Rohnert Park celebrates Veterans Nov. 11 Change of seasons can be stressful Experience Credo High School Faith Ako: Creating “A Wonderful World” Tech High’s warm clothing drive huge success Get musical instruments back into homes Donaghey has new career after retirement

Cotati Police Officer takes on new role

  • Officer Ryan Reinke

January 11, 2019

To better serve the public, the Cotati Police Department has designated one of its officers to focus specifically on traffic and related issues. Creating specific focuses allows the force to maintain areas of expertise to best serve the public. Other focuses include the canine unit, a Field Training Officer and a liaison to Thomas Page Academy, the only K-8 school in Cotati.

Officer Ryan Reinke begins his specialized role as Traffic Officer in mid-January working primarily as a motor officer, riding the department’s Harley Davidson Police Road King. While Reinke’s role is traffic enforcement, he will also respond to other types of calls as needed. Though other officers will handle traffic enforcement while on duty, Reinke will specifically work with citizen complaints, speeding, traffic accidents, etc. 

Reinke, 31, has been with the Cotati Police Department for two years, having previously worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. He also has served his country as a Marine from 2005-2009 with deployment to Iraq in 2007. 

The Traffic Officer will focus on maintaining traffic safety and efficiency on the roads and in neighborhoods, including directing traffic, managing accidents and educating the public on laws and safety guidelines.

Having specialties within the department allows officers to serve as a resource for other law enforcement and dispatchers as well as the community. Reinke’s responsibilities also include citizen complaints and implementing plans to reduce traffic issues that could endanger the community. 

The Cotati Police Department provides a 24-hour operation which includes dispatch for both Cotati and Sonoma State University, patrol, traffic enforcement, investigation and community policing. The Cotati Police Department (and Officer Reinke) can be reached by calling 9-1-1 (for emergencies) or 707 792-4611 (for non-emergencies).