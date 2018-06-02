Cotati Plaza 1983

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know?

The Cotati Plaza might as well be called the heart of Cotati, not only because of its location in the center of the city but because of its role in the social life of the community over the years.

Back when Cotati was an Indian village, it is likely that the level tree-dotted area was a favorite camping place, sheltered by nearby hills and located near the edge of the marsh that extended east to the mountains.

After being laid out by the Page family in its distinctive hexagonal design, the plaza became the natural gathering place for the first citizens and in the early years of the century, hundreds flocked here for the gala Fourth of July celebrations.

When local boys went off to fight in World War I, their families and friends planted trees in the plaza to show that the boys were still remembered in the heart of their hometown.

In 1940 St. Joseph Church held its first barbecue in the plaza-an event that was to become a community-wide celebration during the next 25 years, attracting throngs with the slogan “Food, Fun and Frolic for 50000.” It became Northern California’s largest chicken and beef barbecue and preparations started a full year in advance, when oak wood was cut and split to dry for the fires that would be built in a deep pit to roast the slabs of wrapped beef. Giant barbecues were built to hold up to 1,500 chickens and men, women and children worked at fever pitch for days preparing and serving the food and running game booths that were part of the festive day on the fourth Sunday in June every year.

As Cotati changed with the years, so did the plaza. Improving its appearance was the inspiration of the Keep the Plaza Green Club which collected contributions from citizens to plant and maintain the lawn and more trees. At Christmas time, lights were strung around the plaza section and in the spring Easter egg hunts entertained the smaller citizenry.

The plaza was also the people’s choice as the location for important buildings: The Ladies Club Hall, famous for its wooden dance floor and the scene of social events ranging from PTA carnivals to wedding receptions and political rallies; the fire station, headquarters for dedicated volunteer firefighters for over 50 years; the Scout Hut built by the Cotati Lions Club and used by youth groups and other social and fraternal organizations for meetings and public events.

As college students’ influence became stronger in Cotati’s way of life, so their interests were reflected in the plaza and the need was felt for a bandstand. Vito Paulekas and Karl Franzoni proceeded to produce the stage that is now a focal point for Cotati Plaza gatherings, constructing it with artistic talent, enthusiasm, recycled lumber and (according to legend) a city contribution of $4 for a saw blade.

In 1975 the State of California recognized the Cotati Downtown Plaza as one of the only two hexagonal city designs in the United States and dedicated a plaque listing the plaza as a California Historical Landmark No. 879.

In recent years the plaza has again heard the vibrations of drums and dancing feet as Native Americans from many parts of California come to Cotati for the annual Indian Summer Festival, recalling the local area’s history as a Miwok village.

And each spring, there are again thousands in the plaza-not for a church barbecue but for the Ass to Ass Race and the annual Cotati Jazz Festival.

A heart has room for solemnity as well as celebration and the plaza has also. Beneath the trees planted to honor the soldier boys are a flagpole erected by the American Legion, site of many Memorial Day observances; a drinking fountain memorializing the three sons of old-time residents Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Skilling, all of whom died in accidents; a memorial to Marguerite Hahn, much-loved librarian and historian of the community; a fountain memorial to Marie Tadlock, a local resident who did much to improve the plaza 20 years ago; and Vito Paulekas’ famous statue of Chief Cotate, in memory of that legendary early leader.

Opinions of why the plaza was given its distinctive shape vary; and there are mixed emotions about whether or not it really resembles the peace symbol so representative of the ‘60s and whether it’s true that a hexagon has mystical powers. But there can be no doubt that this heart with a unique shape is one of the things that makes Cotati a very special place.