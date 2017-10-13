Cotati Oktoberfest Cancelled

Due to the ongoing devastation by the wildfires in Sonoma and Napa Counties, the Cotati Chamber of Commerce made the decision to cancel its Oktoberfest celebration scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 14.

“We join others who are saddened by how the families in our communities have been altered or homes destroyed. Now is not the time for us to host this event. We look forward to next year’s Oktoberfest celebration, hoping our friends and neighbors will be strengthened,” says Susan Kashack, president of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce.

Questions may be directed to the Chamber at (707) 795-5508.