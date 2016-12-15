Cotati OKs temporary pot measure

By: Dave Williams

Urgency ordinance gives city time to develop plan for passage of Prop. 64

The passage of Proposition 64 has forced cities in California to move more swiftly to consider regulations and provisions for the cultivation of non-medical marijuana.

The Cotati City Council at its final meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 13, indicated it will delve deeper into this issue at the start of next year, including input from the community, but unanimously passed a pair of urgency ordinances to prohibit the outdoor cultivation of non-medical marijuana and provide conditions for the cultivation for non-medical marijuana indoors. The urgency ordinance will last 45 days.

Prop. 64 (the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act) legalizes the recreational, nonmedical use of marijuana in California for individuals 21 years of age and older. And it also allows the personal cultivation of up to six marijuana plants within a private residence or upon the “grounds” of that private residence for nonmedical purposes. The act, however, also gives a city the power to enact “reasonable regulations” for the cultivation of nonmedical marijuana that occurs inside a residence or accessory structure, and can prohibit outdoor cultivation outright.

Cotati’s urgency ordinances will only regulate cultivation of non-medical marijuana, and would not affect existing medical marijuana dispensaries.

The proposed ordinances seek to prohibit the outdoor cultivation of non-medical marijuana to reduce the many nuisance issues this creates, particularly in residential areas. The adoption of the urgency ordinances also would avoid the establishment of pre-existing conditions that the city may later wish to regulate,

but would be “grandfathered” by default. Indoor cultivation would be limited to residential units only, and with certain conditions. This is intended to ensure that indoor growing is for non-commercial personal use, the structures are in compliance with the building code, and minimize odor, theft or other nuisance issues.

At the end of the 45-day period, the council can adopt an extension ordinance that would be valid for 10 months and 15 days. This would allow for time for the broader community discussions to determine what uses the city will ultimately permit.

“One of the main issues in the short term is cultivation in residential areas,” Cotati City Manager Damien O’Bid said. “Outdoor can be a nuisance problem. Even if there is cultivation in a residence, it can create other nuisance problems.”

Former councilman George Barich believes the city wasted a good opportunity to really address this issue.

“To put forth an emergency ordinance or moratorium…it seems like you’re creating more work,” Barich said. “I don’t know why you’re not putting the full issue on table here tonight for your consideration. This is slowest time of year for most city councils. It would have been the perfect time to address it. You could have put this on the agenda for this meeting or hold special meeting if you wanted to address this issue.”

A major concern for Councilman John Dell’Osso and incoming mayor Susan Harvey is the ventilation and filtration impacts growing marijuana would have in apartment complexes. Another big concern was the issue of crime.

The issue of violence going on is kind of removed with six plants unless someone’s desperate,” Dell’Osso said. “Right now there are too many unanswered questions in my head.”

City regulation and enforcement, according to O’Bid, would be driven by complaints, especially concerning those who grow indoors. That provision gave Harvey pause.

“It’s concerning to know the only way we’ll know about that is a complaint,” she said. “The other thing I’m concerned about is the area shouldn’t be accessible to people under ages of 21. If a home has children…how do you do that (limit access to children)?”

The outdoor growing proved to be another issue that troubled Harvey.

“I had plenty of folks when I was going door to door that had problems with neighbors that had outdoor growing,” she said. “One couple shared with me that as growing season got toward the end, people unclear where it (marijuana plant) was. They had folks with weapons come into their yard. They realized in wrong yard and went over fence to other yard. Citizens are concerned about that, which is something we’ll look into later.”

In other council news, Wendy Skillman, Dell’Osso and Harvey, who all won reelection in November, again took the oath of office. Harvey was elected as the city’s new mayor, while Councilman Mark Landman was tabbed as vice-mayor.

The Cotati City Council will not meet again until Jan. 10, 2017. Also, Cotati City Hall will be closed Dec. 16 and will not reopen again until Jan. 3, 2017.