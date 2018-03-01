Cotati Lions Club provides donation to Raven Phoenix Watson-2009

By: Irene Hilsendager

Did you know?

The Cotati Lions Club recently served the community by having a spaghetti dinner with all proceeds to benefit a local 4-year-old girl that has HLH and is waiting a cord transplant. This volunteer activity occurred at the Cotati Lion/Scout, Hut 86 La Plaza, Cotati. At the completion of the Lions Club benefit, a check in the amount of $8,003.75 from donations were given to the family of Raven Phoenix Watson.

According to Art Zimmer, Vice President of the Cotati Lions Club, “Money raised on Feb. 8, 2009 was donated for the pressing needs of the Watson family. Lion’s members want to thank everyone who contributed to this important benefit. You are truly helping Lions make a difference in Cotati.” The club served 540 meals.

The Cotati Lions Club has 19 members and meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Cotati Lions/Scout Hut, 86 La Plaza. Lions Clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Cotati Lions Club, please contact President Mike O’Neill at 707-664-8511.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with nearly 1.35 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions Clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the Web site at www.lionsclubs.org.

The Cotati Lion’s Club wants to thank the following businesses for Raven Watson’s Benefit:

Applebee’s, The Apple Crate, Black Bear Restaurant, Boat House Sushi, Roberson Rancheria, Bob St Clair – former 49er, Carina Pizzeria, Chris Martini, Clover Stornetta Dairy, Concerned Citizens of Rohnert Park, Costco Warehouse, Double Tree Hotel, Farm House, Food Maxx, Franco American Bread, LaBella Sol, Leonard Ramsey Photography, Lions-Maine Beauty Salon,

Lions Club – Montgomery Village, Lions Club - Novato 7 Uppers, Lions Club-Santa Rosa, Marin Masonic Lodge, Mary Jane Dorazi, McGrath’s Performing Arts, Oliver’s Market, Outback Steak House, Pacific Market, Pepsi 7-up, Petaluma High School Cafeteria, Raley’s Rohnert Park, Rancho Fire Department, Rich Steiner, Rohnert Park Auto, Safeway Rohnert Park, Sarah and Face Painting, Spreckels Performing Arts, Starbuck’s Coffee, Steiner Home Inspection and Repair, Superior Auto, The Voice Newspaper,

Tri City Sonoma Newspaper, True Value Hardware –Cotati, Ventura Oil Change, Vicki Codoni,

Willie Bird’s Restaurant

The Lions Club’s motto is “We Serve.”

