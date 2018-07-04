Cotati Lions Club installs new officers

By: Irene Hilsendager

Les Mize, District Governor for District 4 visited the Cotati Lions Club June 26 to install new officers for the year 2018-2019. 2018 was a very special year for the Lions as they turned 100- years-old.

A new member, Glenn Keith, was inducted into the Cotati Lions Club and Rocky Burke became the Lion of the Year. Congratulations to both!

The focus of the Lions Club has a very interesting back story. In 1925 Helen Keller stood before a room full of men at the Lions Club International Convention in Cedar Point, Ohio telling them to imagine how it would feel to find your way around a darkened room. Keller gave a plea to raise money for the American Foundation of the Blind.

Since that day, fighting blindness has been the primary focus of the Lions Clubs International, who still sponsors free eye screening programs through mobile clinics, pays for cataract surgeries for the poor and collects eye glasses for those in need.

Besides blindness, the Lions Clubs also sponsor programs to provide schoolbooks for children, feed the hungry, provide transportation for seniors and raises money for disaster relief.

Groups meet regularly to discuss opportunities to give back to the community. The local Cotati Lions Club was started in 1951.

The club owns the Scout Hut (meeting place), but leases the land from the City of Cotati. The building is also used for youth activities, such as the Scouts.

If you wish to donate old eye glasses, hearing aids and cell phones, just drop them into the Lions blue mailbox situated in front of the Lions building near the Cotati Fire Station.

The local club will again serve breakfast for all of the Cotati Accordion goers Aug. 21 & 22.

For more information and prices for the breakfast, call 707-794-0599 and President Daniel Patricks will return your call.