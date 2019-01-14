Cotati History-July 2018

By: Irene Hilsendager

On July 28, the community was invited to attend an open house at city hall to view plans, ask questions and provide comments on this proposed development project.

The 150-room hotel, located at the southwest corner of Old Redwood and Gravenstein Highways, is described as an extension of Cotati’s living room where everyone is welcome.

In addition to the hotel, there will be an open air plaza which will host a variety of local events such as pop-up art shops and live music, as well as the Market Hall.

The Market Hall is intended to be used as a modern grange hall, featuring local goods, practical wares and light food offerings.

You can view more information about the hotel project by visiting the city’s website headlines or by contacting the Community Development Dept. at 707-665-3637.

Measure G funds continue to allow the city to bring in more infrastructure grants including $675,000 Federal Grant to repave East Cotati Ave. from the railroad crossing east to the city limits at Sunflower Dr. This project is now in design and is planned to be constructed in 2019.

