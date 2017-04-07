Cotati Historical Society hosts annual BBQ Sunday

Event dedicated this year to Prue Draper

The Cotati Historical Society will hold its ninth annual Old-Fashioned Chicken BBQ on Sunday, April 9.

The event will be open from noon-4 p.m., with meals served until 3 p.m. in the Cotati Room of the Ray Miller Community Center at 216 E. School St. in Cotati.

This year’s event is dedicated to the memory of Prue Draper, founder of the Historical Society and Cotati Museum, who passed away earlier this year.

The BBQ meal costs $14 in advance and $17 at the door and includes one-half marinated BBQ chicken, beans, coleslaw, roll and a drink.

Take-out is available and beer and wine will also be for sale. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Cotati branch of Exchange Bank, Professional Framing Services in Cotati, or by calling the Cotati Historical Society at (707) 794-0305.

All proceeds will benefit the Cotati Historical Society and Museum.