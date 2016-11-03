Community
November 3, 2016
Cotati Historical Society hosting Fall Open House

November 4, 2016
The Cotati Historical Society, located at 201 W. Sierra Ave. in Cotati, is hosting the Fall Open House on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1-4 p.m.  Christo Running Fence display will be featured, and refreshments will be served.