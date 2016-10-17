Cotati Greyhound bus depot closes for good 40 years ago

By: Irene Hilsendager

Irene Hilsendager found this article in a Rohnert Park-Cotati Clarion written by Jim Harris June of 1976.

Joe Dorfman says it is the end of an era. As of July 1, 1976 the Greyhound Depot in Cotati would be no more. It has gone the way of the old Northwestern Pacific depot. Dorfman terminated his agreement with the bus company in 1976.

“I have been at this for 25 years but ever since the Golden Gate Transit came in six years ago, business has been getting worse and worse,” he said.

Joe said that he got a commission from the bus company on each ticket he sold and that “it just wasn’t worth the trouble any longer.”

Customers would have to go to Petaluma or Santa Rosa to ship or receive freight or extra baggage. Passengers going further north than Santa Rosa or further south than San Francisco would be able to buy their tickets on the bus.

Dorfman said that he was reluctant to give up the bus franchise.

“I would like to provide good service to the people. I kept thinking business would pick up, but it didn’t,” Dorfman said. “There was always a big rush when college opened or closed, but this year I told the kids if they were shipping their stuff back in the fall to have it sent to Petaluma or Santa Rosa.”

The realtor blamed the fall-off in business only partly on the rise of the bridge district bus system. “Cotati is going to hell. Business is off everywhere. There is no growth.”

Joe was well-known for his outspoken appearances at city council meetings. Dorfman made it clear he blamed “these kids,” and “the new people in town” for Cotati’s decline. “They want to rezone everything R-1 (single family dwelling),” he said. “I say go all the way, zone it agricultural. Make it like it was 30 years ago when everyone had chickens and horses and there was nothing here. That is fine with me.”

Dorfman said that when he told Greyhound he wanted to stop having the depot at his realty office, he tried to help the company find another business to take it over but no one wanted it. “The money coming in from the tickets would not pay for the space.”