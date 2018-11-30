Cotati Council reviews trash plan

News
November 30, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Rancho advances to semifinals Tech High Girl's Soccer Undefeated champions! New residential building lands approved Newsom’s vision “cradle to career” Bad air quality cancels sports Fun family Christmas events in Cotati University Elementary School to host Maker World at SSU DA’s office awarded DUI Prosecution Grant  Sonoma Clean Power offers no-cost energy upgrades LandPaths connects people to protected land Cotati allows second dispensary Station Avenue gets final approval Rohnert Park honors its Veterans and Servicemen Active duty honorees at the RP Veterans Day program Election projected winners November 6, 2018 Woman stabbed on west side of RP RP Foundation issues grant Titans crush Mustangs  Cougars blow past Gauchos  CA Homemaker Association needs volunteers Dr. Dominguez and Hawkins named as director and co-director for Hanna Institute The Community Voice endorses candidates Frightful, fun, free Halloween activities Cougars crush Ukiah Public invited to give input on Downtown RP Site School board candidates voice opinions State Farm property steams forward to Station Avenue Scrappers Steal Win Rancho Cotate Band fundraiser BBQ Jessica Holman: Thirty-five years of Rancho Spirit New interim superintendent Krispy Kreme Doughnuts comes to Rohnert Park Cotati Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Rancho crushes Analy RP’s new interim police chief Big changes to big project in Rohnert Park A possibility for Snyder Lane to have four lanes soon Penngrove Community Church celebrates 120 years Cotati approves tree lighting City of Cotati has apartment housing parking problems Students at University Elementary discussing the labyrinth Rohnert Park City Council Candidates R P Foundation gives grants to NOAH and Petaluma Bounty Summit State Bank annual report March for the blind highlights need for more accessible sidewalks Cougar to Bear — Simmons’ new pelt SRJC picks up local quarterback The Cougars defeat the Jaguars at homecoming Kids and firefighters compete in RP RP local, Petri Alva, 14, a nationally recognized athlete SweetPea celebrates 31 years Seawolves serve up a victory Cardinals rout Cougars How to help victims of wildfires Polynesia celebrated at annual Pacific Islander Festival Fire storm anniversary Plan approved for Station Ave. park Football in full swing, 3rd win Arrests and charges target Apple stores Annie Rasmussen Celebration of Life Revisiting those who lost it all: October wildfire victims still on the road to recovery SMART celebrates a year of service RP Public Safety report card Penngrove native set for amazing voyage Cotati votes opposition to oil leases SC neighborhood sues illegal pot grower Penngrove grassfire destroys buildings Cotati Accordion Festival still a hit after 28 years RP residents provide input in police chief search Forum hosted by WLV for RP City Council candidates Supply giveaways lend a hand to families Police officers inspect inside of car Lowerys help with campaign Yes on Measure W will keep fire stations open RP to host community forum for public safety director search Emergency Alert System Test Sept. 10 & 12 Spreckels and Alchemia connects community It wasn’t an easy fight but Rancho wins again RP Safety Dept. climbs in remembrance of 9/11/18 Back to school for Rohnert Park and Cotati Another tough break for roller derby RP waits to make update to emergency alert system Cougars slay Dragons Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Enjoying ribs Little ones with big Polynesian dancing spirit Sidewalk repair gets big break from City of RP RP Health Center celebrates anniversary Imitating major leaguers Rohnert Park waiting for approval for canine program

Cotati Council reviews trash plan

By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore
November 30, 2018

The Cotati City Council met Tues., Nov. 27 to discuss the city’s planned solution to garbage findings its way into rivers and streams.

It’s the requirements from California’s State Water Control Board and Cotati’s upcoming permit renewal to the organization that’s spurring the sudden interest in trash. New rules prohibit the discharge of garbage to surface water. That creates a bit of a problem when the rains come, like now, and water washes away litter into storm drains. Follow those drains long enough and they’ll lead out to rivers and streams.

“It’s something that we can and really need to do,” Mark Landman, Mayor of Cotati, said. “The value is clear to anyone who has ever worked in a creek cleanup and seen the plastic residue, which we can take care of easily.”

Luckily Cotati’s garbage problem is remarkably small. There are only six regions that have been identified by the city as problem areas and the lion’s share of those are commercial properties. They include the Lowe’s shopping center, U Save Liquor, a section of La Plaza Park, a high density residential neighborhood on Santero Way and the Oliver’s shopping center.

The city hopes to solve the Santero Way area with a combination of public outreach and street cleaning. For the commercial properties, though, the solution is more expensive, if easier.

Cotati plans to implement a full capture drainage system using catch basins. The catch basins cover storm drains and gather leaves, litter and other debris in filters as the water pushes it all along, trapping the garbage instead of letting it flow down and out to the rivers.

It’s the price that’s the sticking point. Estimated costs range between $30,000 and $70,000 per each site that needs the attention, depending on which of the three options presented at the meeting the city decides to go with. All of this will come out of the city’s general fund.

“It’s not unusual when the state of California will come up with many new requirements for us—many of them good. But they very rarely come up with extra money for us to pay for them,” Landman said. “This is a good thing and I don’t think it’s going to break the bank. We should be just fine.”

But it’s not as if Cotati has a choice in the matter. Failing compliance can mean a fine of upwards to $10,000 per day while in violation. While that’s a rather hefty bill, it’s not even the worst that could come out of it all.

“Citizens can step in and sue a permittee, or city, when they feel that they aren’t implementing their permits. That tends to be the bigger threat than the fines,” Colleen Hung, senior scientist at West Yost Associates, said.

The city will present the plan to the regional water board in early Dec. After that, the board will give the city a little over ten years to solve its trash problem. The current garbage plan calls for full compliance by Dec. of 2030.