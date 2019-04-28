News
April 28, 2019
Cotati Council moves ahead

By: Lanny Lowery
April 26, 2019

The Cotati City Council spent a busy evening, Tue., Apr. 23 with  recommendations and approvals.  The meeting kicked off with a lively discussion about the importance of freedom of speech and respect for all parties.  The council and the audience proceeded to honor both respect and freedom throughout the evening.

Three items on the Consent Agenda were approved 5 to 0.  First was a recommendation to adopt a resolution accepting of the Cite Wide Lighting Project as complete and directing the City Clerk to file the Notice of Completion with the County Recorder.  Then a recommendation approving service agreements with Pump Man NorCal for a replacement pump and well rehabilitation was passed.  Finally, it was recommended that the city council adopt a resolution approving the 2019 Cotati Chamber of Commerce Events:  Cotati Music Festival and the Cotati Oktoberfest received approval 5 to 0.

A long presentation and discussion occurred during a public hearing regarding approval of one 12-month extension to the Lasker Knolls Subdivision Tentative Map Subdividing.  This will lead to a six-unit subdivision of single-family homes off Lasker and Honor Place.  One concern expressed was would the final map show change from the tentative map.  John Paul Harris, representing the city said, “Things are going to stay the same on the final map.  We will try to keep it the same.”

A second concern about the Lasker Knolls project involved the eucalyptus trees being present on the property.  A member of the audience heading the project immediately allayed this concern by stating abruptly that the trees would be removed.  The council voted 5 to 0 in favor of extending the subdividing map for one year, until Apr. 23, 2020.

Bob Reed presented information on the Sewer Rate Model.  The council’s task was to receive the information and provide staff with feedback.  Reed’s update included news about financial changes.  Regarding the plan he said, “You are able to stay the course” referring to the $4.8m projected cost that had been adjusted by $2 million and the good news,”but may come a little under that.”  He ended by stating that “the financial plan for the next two years looks better than it previously did.”

Then the council dealt with the Fiscal Year 19/20 SB1 List of projects as required by The Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.  Staff recommended that the council adopt a resolution for the list of projects.  The road repair of one block from Linden to Larch would be funded the $127k to have full depth replacement.  The council voted 5-0 in favor of the project.

Members of the council then offered suggestions for future agendas.  Susan Harvey wants to have a discussion about water sustainability concerns.  Mark Landman believes that the council should talk about the gas station that may soon be placed at the corner of Highway 116 and Stony Point Road.  And up for discussion in May will be the downtown hotel.

City Manager Damien O’Bid reported some events recently.  Cotati cadets and police helped with the Apple Blossom Fair.  The three way stop in the Plaza, recently installed, has alleviated traffic problems.  O’Bid described the Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt.  He also announced that the Cotati Summer Activity Guide was now circulating.  Council members indicated their satisfaction with the booklet.  The Resilient Home Tour comes soon.  And Cotati will provide a rest station on May 9 for the annual Bike to Work Day.

At the end of the public meeting, Mayor Dell ‘Osso invited public speakers to comment on issues.  Two citizens civilly addressed the council and the council responded to questions brought up.  The meeting concluded respectfully with the council adjourning to a closed session.