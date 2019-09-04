Cotati City Council votes to eliminate synthetic pesticides and herbicides

On August 13, 2019, the Cotati City Council voted unanimously to immediately stop the use of the weed killer glyphosate (commonly known under the trade name “Round-Up”) in all public spaces. Round-Up is typically point applied on a seasonal basis in decorative landscape areas to kill weeds. Effective immediately, city work crews will no longer use glyphosate containing products, and all city contractors will cease use as soon as possible. Furthermore, the city council directed staff to develop a comprehensive written Integrated Pest Management Plan to document the elimination of glyphosate as well as ensure that other synthetic pesticides and herbicides are not used in the future. After the unanimous vote of the city council, Mayor Dell’Osso stated, “The city council felt very strongly that the health of our community, employees, and contractors far outweighs the need to use synthetic pesticides or herbicides in public spaces. We hope this will raise awareness around the potential damage that glyphosate can cause, and help other communities and residents choose organic alternatives.”

The California Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Environmental Hazard Assessment, has listed glyphosate on the Proposition 65 list July 7, 2017 because the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a research arm of the UN World Health Organization, found that glyphosate is an animal carcinogen and a probable human carcinogen. Proposition 65 requires that substances identified as human or animal carcinogens by IARC be added to the Proposition 65 list.

For additional information contact Damien O’Bid, City Manager dobid@cotaticity.org