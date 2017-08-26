Cotati City Council votes to approve change to code violations

News
August 26, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Annual Accordion Festival brings music, culture and dance to Cotati SSU students annual school year kick off Cotati holds peaceful solidarity event Self-proclaimed L.A. predator booted out after community outcry RP City Council OK’s new roof project for Spreckels Theatre Construction on schedule at Rancho Chess ‘Queen of Katwe’ visits RP Backpacks and books, students start their first day of school A new school year Airbnb homes no longer allowed in Rohnert Park Brothel found Rancho Cotate High School bomb threat up date Japanese students enjoy visiting Rohnert Park Congressman Thompson holds town hall meeting in RP Cotati’s K9 unit comes out for annual Coffee with a Cop event New team, new coach, new method of practice Rohnert Park and Cotati citizens come out for safety tips and fun at annual National Night Out Reducing city debt RP City Council one step closer to vision of downtown Local team sets goal of $100,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Cotati City Council votes to join Climates Mayors Initiative Ribbon cutting event introduces the new and improved Richard Crane Elementary School Rohnert Park and Cotati hope to take part in Bike Share Program 54 miles of road work to cause delays for some local roads April Paul becomes an honorary lioness Update from March 8 Bomb Threat From the Publisher’s desk: Self-Proclaimed “Downtown L.A. Predator” in Rohnert Park Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train Dancing the night away with Moonlighters Cypress School and UCP visits Stinson Beach for surf camp Local smoke shop employee pleads not guilty For RP city, some fireworks are illegal Out of a crime comes kindness Cotati City Council to attempt to get quicker start time for quiet zone establishment Trend in car smash and grabs significantly rises RP City Council audience reminded to keep it safe and sane Citizens Public Safety Academy accepting applications Jazzed it up with love and music Cal Ripken’s U 10 team gets higher up nod Credo High School’s special day 25th Annual Cotati Kids' Day Celebration Bikes become the equalizer at UCP day camp Rohnert Park water rates to rise with little to no resistance Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec Free lunch for any child served at La Plaza Park SMART and safe 'Hail to the chiefs' a fitting title for annual Penngrove Parade Nurse’s strike in Petaluma Breakfast and safety tips at annual Penngrove pancake breakfast Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout The Kut-Ups’ final curtain call after 45 years Shows are icing on the cake Bugles Across America First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Fun after school Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? A sea of flags Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award.

Cotati City Council votes to approve change to code violations

By: Katheine Minkiewicz
August 25, 2017

Cotati Municipal permit code violations will now be charged and prosecuted as simply a code infraction or misdemeanor with a fine instead of solely misdemeanors after the Cotati City Council voted to approve the amendment 5 to 0 Tuesday, to make the change to the ordinance. The change is an attempt to help reduce the amount of minor citations that are dismissed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

However, despite these new changes to the municipal code ordinance, the City of Cotati would still be able to charge misdemeanor citations to those who are repeat offenders, or for those who have made a serious offense.

Some of these code violations include items ranging from animal welfare, water, sewer and electrical, land use and vehicles and traffic, according to the City of Cotati website.

The need to change the consequences of breaking a code violation, comes from the fact that many of these “minor offenses” can backlog the district attorney’s office with prosecutions. A fine would instead streamline this process and convict more charges instead of merely dropping them.

In an agenda report written by Cotati Chief of Police, Michael Parish, Parish further explained the need to change the prosecution method, “Section 1.20.010 of the Cotati Municipal Code provides that all violations of the Code are misdemeanors unless the violation is specifically listed in the code as an infraction. Therefore, the majority of code violations are currently misdemeanors. Often when someone receives a citation or is arrested for… a Code violation, the district attorney’s office declines prosecution, which results in the citation being dismissed. By contrast, if infractions are issued for violation of the code, it will allow the ability to issue a fine for minor offenses.” 

Essentially all violations will now be infractions, unless the need to issue a misdemeanor is apparent.

During August 8th’s meeting, Parish said of the change, “For ease of prosecution, what I’m finding is that the majority of our cities in Sonoma County do this very thing, they call them ‘wobblers,’ you can charge them as either an infraction or a misdemeanor… and I’m confident that this is the norm of our county. And if we are locked into a misdemeanor, the district attorney’s office may or may not file charges and I am concerned about that.”

Parish continued saying that the change in violation to infraction or misdemeanor would make the whole process faster, with the person being brought to Sonoma County Superior Court to pay the fine.  

If the defendant of the infraction agrees to pay the fine then it would be settled in court and the person would directly pay the fine to the court, as well as pay court administrative fees.

Parish explained if the person wishes to appeal the charges, then they will have to appear for an arraignment hearing.

“Someone will automatically get the fine for the violation and if they don’t want to pay the fine they can come into superior court on calendar and go before a traffic commissioner, receive due process and the commissioner would determine right on the spot whether the infraction is valid or invalid,” Parish said.

Ultimately if a person wants to contest the fine, then they will get a chance of due process of law and appeals court.

Vice Mayor Mark Landman showed no opposition to the new amendment at the August 8 meeting saying, however, he did ask whether or not, “the officer would have the discretion to write the infraction or misdemeanor.” Parish said it would be up to the officer’s decision whether or not the violation calls for an infraction or misdemeanor charge, but that it would usually come down to issuing infractions.

Landman also asked if these minor misdemeanors have indeed been backlogging the DA’s office, which is already understaffed according to the vice mayor. While there is no data showing that the amount of backlog that minor Cotati code violations cause the courts, City Manager Damien O’Bid was able to provide an example of one such instance to support this change.

“There was a dog off leash (misdemeanor) so the DA’s office calls us up and says, ‘really a dog off leash, this is a misdemeanor? Do we really have to prosecute this?’ So those are the kind of circumstances that we are trying to avoid and ration it down to lower level so that it doesn’t clog up the district attorney,” O’Bid said. 

Councilmember John C. Moore also seemed enthusiastic about the adoption of the amendment, saying, “I like the idea of allowing them to do it at a little lower level, so thank you for bringing this.”

This week’s meeting also saw a 5-0 vote on an action agenda item to work to alter the bail schedule to reflect the new infraction amendment. The new bail schedule will also reflect charges of parking fines, fireworks and indecent exposure.