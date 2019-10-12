Cotati City Council recommends several adoptions

By: Irene Hilsendager

The Cotati City Council met on its regular second Tuesday of the month Oct. 9 with several recommendations and adoptions.

After the council recognized Officer Carrie Peoples for her 30 years of service, she received a plaque but did say she is not retiring as of now.

The city council adopted the resolution of approving the 2019 Agriculture Community events of the Farmers’ Market downtown shop and stroll for downtown Cotati. The farmers’ market will again host the event for Sat., Dec. 7. Certain streets will be closed but should not impact traffic in any way. This event is free of charge and extremely friendly during the 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. affair. Remember the horse and carriage and pony rides will again occur.

The city council reviewed an ordinance which updates the California building code. The California Building Standard Code (Title 24) is shaped into 13 parts and is updated every three years. Local jurisdiction can choose to amend Title 24 are requests to adopt this building code by ordinance with 180 days after the updated is published by the state which occurred on July 1, 2019.

The ordinance proposes to update the City of Cotati of Cotati Code Standards. While the 2019 code is similar to the 2016 code, it does include several differences.

Many significant changes to the California Energy Code will include most new homes which will require to install solar PV systems on roofs and most new homes will require insulation inspection.

There are extensive amendments that have been agree upon by Sonoma County Fire Districts to require sprinklers in new buildings and to require sprinklers in existing buildings that undergo substantial renovation or proposed additions.

There are many extras in the California Building Code proposal to be adopted that will include signs, patio covers and grading.

Appendages to the California Plumbing Code is proposed to be adopted are recommending rules for sizing the water piping systems, explanatory notes on a combination of water and vent systems, alternating plumbing systems and the sizing of storm drainage systems.

There will be seismic strengthening provisions for unreinforced masonry bear wall buildings, sill plate anchorages of light wood framed residential buildings, earthquake risk reduction in wood framed residential buildings with soft, weak, or open front walls and referenced standards.

Appurtenance in the California Green Building Standard Code proposed to be adopted are residential voluntary measures, Tier! for new buildings only. Also proposed will include patio covers, existing buildings and structures and sound transmissions. Again, in the proposal will be for solar ready provisions for detached one- and two-family dwellings.

A resolution of the city council of the City of Cotati to adopt the updated emergency operations plan. The resolution is to protect life and property by way of emergency preparedness. The city will need to continue to update the plan to ensure the Emergency Operations Plan remains current so therefore no further environmental review is required.

Given the PG&E Public safety shutdown, Damien O’Bid presented a review of the Emergency Operations Plan Update and provided the council members with a city council guide to emergency operations, joint training of city staff with Rohnert Park and the Rancho Adobe Fire District and participating in the next county preparation for the “Great Shakeout” drill to be held statewide Oct. 17. The Emergency Operations Plan was approved with a 5-0 vote.

The Cotati City Council will review and provide the mayor, John Dell’Osso with directions for voting at the upcoming mayors’ and Councilmember Association and City Selection Committee meeting. The voting delegates from Cotati are Mayor Dell’Osso and Vice Mayor Wendy Skillman. The one position to be filled with the expired term in Oct. 2019 of Susan Harvey for a two-year appointment.