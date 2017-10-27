Cotati City Council considers draft of cannabis growing regulations

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

Tuesday night’s Cotati City Council meeting and those in the cannabis growing industry met to discuss the draft of cannabis land use regulations which are aimed towards growers in the industry and medical and adult users of the plant.

The regulations would go into effect after the new year following the development of the formal ordinance in November and a public review.

Basics of the drafted ordinance include prohibiting outdoor cultivation due to security and neighborhood concerns as well as allowing for most uses to, “... be allowed by right with as little process as possible,” and a maximum allowance of two retail cannabis dispensaries for adult and medical use.

The draft also addressed cultivation of cannabis and recommends allowing a maximum of the cultivation of five indoor plants for a specific set of cannabis licenses and a maximum of five manufacturing and test lab facilities within town, according to a staff report and presentation of the draft.

Various council members made comments and suggestions regarding the draft and several Cotati citizens and a potential cannabis business manufacturer expressed positive support for the regulations that the draft has laid out.

More details and full length story on the cannabis land use ordinance draft to come in next week’s edition of the Voice.