Cotati City Council chooses Honorary Mayor

By: Irene Hilsendager

Taylor Singh, 17, is a senior at Rancho Cotate High School and has been on the Girls’ Golf team since she was a freshman and out of those four years she has been the team captain and the top golfer for three years. Each of her four years of her high school golf career, Taylor was honored as “Athlete of the Week.” Besides being an incredible student she is currently number one in her class with a 4.83 GPA. At this moment, Taylor is unsure of what college she will be attending but she is gunning for a California UC or a private school and then on to law school to be an attorney. Singh also focuses on helping other students by tutoring and sharing her knowledge in different subjects.