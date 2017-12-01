Cotati City Council approved hotel

Press Release: At the City Council meeting on November 28, 2017, the City Council approved the development agreement with a long-time Sonoma County family to bring a proposed Reverb musically-themed boutique hotel to Cotati. Approval of the development agreement is the first step in what will be an on-going public process to review and comment on the proposed project.

The vision for the hotel is to capture elements of Sonoma County, past and present, that inform the Sonoma County lifestyle today. Every aspect of the hotel and grounds will be instantly recognizable as the “Gateway to Cotati” and blend into the Sonoma County aesthetic. The planned hotel is expected to include additional amenities such as an outdoor lounge and garden area, a small performance stage and area, adaptive meeting space, communal gathering areas, signature features such as “sound booths” to relax and listen to custom music tailored for each hotel guest, and a retail area for musical memorabilia and merchandise.

Following the meeting, Mayor Harvey stated, “The musical focus of the Reverb-brand is a perfect match for Cotati’s deep musical history. We’re excited that they chose Cotati to bring this new concept that will fill what we believe is an unmet need for our active Sonoma County visitors that want to bike our hills, kayak in the Russian River, visit the Sonoma coast, enjoy the Sonoma County culinary and wine experience, and visit our local businesses.”

The owners of the proposed hotel, the Molinaro Family, have been in Sonoma County since the late 1950’s. With deep roots in Sonoma County, it is important to the Molinaro Family that the hotel “Go Local”. This includes prioritizing the use of local wines, craft beers, and distilled spirits at the bar, local fruits and vegetables for hotel food offerings, and local musicians on the stage in the evening.

Ken Molinaro, president of the family owned company, said after the meeting “It’s such a joy for Alma and I to be building and operating a hotel in the area I grew up in. No matter how much time I spent away, Sonoma County has always been my home!”

For additional information contact Damien O’Bid, City Manager dobid@cotaticity.org