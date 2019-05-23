Cotati Chamber hosts music festival

The free Cotati music festival will be held Sat., June 15 from noon to 6 p.m. in La Plaza Park.

Share an afternoon of music, food and fun with family and friends. Bring a blanket or low chairs to enjoy the day filled with music, food and artisan crafts.

The bands featured are Nate Lopez at noon, Bluebyrds on stage B, Hangman’s Daughter at 1:30 p.m., Gator Nation will be on at 3 p.m. and the Big Fit is featured at 4:30 p.m. The party lasts all afternoon in downtown Cotati.

For more information, call 707-795-5508 or go to chamber@cotati.org.