Cotati 12th annual historical society event BBQ and essay contest was in full swing

The Thomas Page Academy essay winners are Aaliyah Salgado, honorable mention; Zuri Ruiz, honorable mention; Cali Figoni, honorable mention; Angelique Aguilar Lopez, essay winner and not pictured, Kimberly Pinedi, honorable mention.

The Cotati Historical Society held its 9th annual old-fashioned chicken barbeque April 9 in the Ray Miller room. The event included lively music, a car show, a 50-50- raffle and awarding the winner of the Thomas Page Academy fourth-grade essay contest.

This year’s event was dedicated to the memory of Prue Draper, the founder of the Cotati Historical Society and Museum, who passed away earlier this year. All proceeds benefitted the Cotati Historical Society & Museum.