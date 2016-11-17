Cotati set to amend codes

Changes to bring city in line with state and county

The Cotati City Council at its meeting on Nov. 9 unanimously agreed to introduce and hold its first reading on an ordinance to amend some aspects of the city’s building and maintenance codes.

The recommendation, made by city staff, is for the amendments of all codes by reference with amendments for local conditions as outlined in the ordinance. These amendments are designed to ensure county-wide consistency in areas typically important to those proposing construction such as thresholds for requiring fire sprinklers and green building requirements.

Cotati’s council will take action on the amendments at its next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Some of the key provisions involve certificates for occupancy required for use, property maintenance code and green building energy codes.

The changes in the certificate of occupancy required for use means that any time a building changes its use, a brand new certificate would be required. For example, if the building housing Exchange Bank were to be rented and used for something other than a bank, a new certificate is needed.

The changes in the property maintenance code applies to all existing buildings and, according to city staff, is a good source to help keep properties maintained and healthy.

The green building energy code has a mandatory requirement for solar energy. It requires new buildings to leave open space for solar energy panels – at least 250 square feet for single family dwellings.

Every three years, the California Building Standards Commission (CBSC), along with other state agencies, reviews the California “Building” Codes as published by the International Code Council and other national organizations, and amends and adopts those regulations as Title 24 of the California Code of Regulations. The commission bases its updates on changes to national and international “model codes,” which reflect the current understanding of the building industry on issues ranging from life safety to energy and water efficiency. The commission published its most recent update to the standards on July 1.

Once adopted by the state, local jurisdictions may adopt the building standards by reference and amend the CBSC as necessary to account for local climatic, geological or topographical conditions. If Cotati were to make any amendments, they must be at least as stringent as those outlined in the CBSC. Notable amendments in the 2016 edition include changes to 903-Fire Suppression Systems, and changes to Title VII (Building and Housing) amending energy requirements. These changes are recommended to provide consistency across all jurisdictions within Sonoma County and were agreed to by a joint committee of county fire and building officials. These officials have held numerous working sessions to develop local amendments which would best serve local conditions as well as provide consistency.