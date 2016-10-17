Cotati, RP pay tribute to Ibleto

By: Dave Williams

‘The Pasta King’ shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 90

Both the city councils of Cotati and Rohnert Park paid tribute to Arturo Ibleto, also famously known as the Pasta King, in honor of his 90th birthday.

He picked up his first proclamation at the 5 p.m. Rohnert Park City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and then…

“I don’t have much time because I have to be at another city hall to get another…” Ibleto said.

Just about every city in Sonoma County wanted to honor Ibleto for all he’s done to help people in the county. In fact, he had to send representatives to other council meetings to pick up his honors.

He also was honored two hours later by the Cotati City Council, where he and Councilman John Dell’Osso also engaged in a discussion in Italian, as Ibleto did earlier with Rohnert Park Mayor Gina Belforte.

Ibleto, born in Argentina but raised in northern Italy, left Italy for the United States in 1947. This after shunning Mussolini’s army during World War II to join the Italian Resistance.

His life was in danger on numerous occasions, as he engaged in actions that slowed and frustrated the German army.

Ibleto once spent eight days hiding in a hole with no food or water while enemy troops camped close by.

He spoke no English when he came to the United States, but he took whatever work he could find. He eventually opened a butcher shop, a Christmas tree lot and a limousine service. Finally, in the early 1970s, he opened Ibleto’s Spaghetti Palace at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Since then, he’s been pleasing many palates in Sonoma County with his dinners featuring pesto and polenta.

He has donated his time, food and money to numerous charitable causes in Sonoma County. He lives in Cotati and marvels at this area’s growth.

“I come here 67 years ago and in Cotati and Rohnert Park, there was nothing here…absolutely nothing, just afield full of seeds,” he said.

He currently owns a restaurant in Rohnert Park, Art’s Place, on Rohnert Park Expressway and doesn’t appear to want to slow down.

“I’m 90 and will shoot for 100…it’s just a number and it doesn’t bother me at all,” Ibleto said. “I still work seven days a week. I have to work. Now, after my birthday they want me to stop working.”

Not working simply is not Ibleto’s nature, so he made a compromise with friends and family.

“Now, I start 6 in morning and stop 6 at night,” Ibleto quipped.