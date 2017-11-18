Cook like a top chef this holiday season

By: Family Features

(Family Features) This holiday season, you can impress your guests with these tips and recipes from award-winning chefs Seamus Mullen and John Tesar:

•Start with fresh, high-quality ingredients that are versatile and easy to cook, like fresh pork.

•Look for meats with marbling, which translates to flavor and tenderness.

•Let your meat rest before cutting into it, to help retain moisture and juiciness.

Try out these festive dishes featuring all-natural, hand-trimmed Smithfield Prime Fresh Pork. For more holiday recipe inspiration, visit smithfield.com/primechefs.

Ancho Chile Rubbed Pork Loin with Fig Chutney

Recipe courtesy of Chef John Tesar

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus marinade time

Cook time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Servings: 6

Pork Loin:

1 Smithfield Prime Boneless Center Cut Fresh Pork Loin

1/4 cup ancho chile powder

1 1/2 tablespoons paprika

2 1/2 teaspoons mustard powder

2 1/2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 1/2 teaspoons ground oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional for seasoning

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional for seasoning

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground chile de arbol

3 tablespoons canola oil

Fig Chutney:

1 cup tawny port

3/4 cup dried figs, quartered

1/4 cup water

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 strip lemon zest

1 small bay leaf

1/2 cinnamon stick

1/2 tablespoon sugar

coarse ground salt

ground black pepper

Remove fresh pork loin from package and let rest up to 15 minutes.

Mix together ancho chile powder, paprika, mustard powder, coriander, oregano, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, cumin and chile de arbol. Combine with canola oil; mix well.

Rub pork loin with chile rub and refrigerate 4 hours.

Heat oven to 400 F.

Season pork loin with salt and pepper, and place in roasting pan; roast 1 hour until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Let stand 15 minutes; slice into 1-inch-thick slices.

To make chutney: In saucepan, combine port, figs, water, butter, lemon zest, bay leaf, cinnamon and sugar. Season with salt and pepper.

Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer, partially covered, until liquid is consistency of jam, about 30 minutes. Discard bay leaf and cinnamon stick.

Place pork loin slices in bowl and top with chutney. Serve over creamy polenta.

Pork Tenderloin and Fennel with Cranberry-Ginger Relish

Recipe courtesy of Chef Seamus Mullen

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 8

2 Smithfield Prime Fresh Pork Tenderloins

1piece fresh ginger

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 stars anise

2 cups cranberries

1/4 cup honey

kosher salt

ground black pepper

4 bulbs fennel, quartered

1 lemon, sliced thin, seeds removed

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

Heat oven to 400 F.

Remove fresh pork tenderloins from package and let rest up to 15 minutes.

Use vegetable peeler to peel skin off ginger. Cut lengthwise to make paper-thin slices. Stack slices and use knife to cut into thin threads.

In saucepan, heat butter until foamy. Stir in 2-3 tablespoons ginger, star anise and cranberries; saute about 5 minutes.

Add enough water to cover mixture. Reduce heat to simmer; cook until cranberries break down, about 7-10 minutes. Stir in honey; season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

In large baking pan, combine fennel, lemon slices and 1/4 cup olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Roast in oven 25-30 minutes.

While fennel is roasting, in cast-iron skillet, heat remaining olive oil over high heat. Season tenderloins with salt and pepper; brown all sides, about 5 minutes.

Transfer skillet to oven and bake until internal temperature reaches 145 F. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Place tenderloins and fennel on platter; top with cranberry-ginger relish.