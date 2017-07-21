Contractors and utility-truck owners beware!

Contractors BEWARE! Today the Rohnert Department of Public Safety responded to three reports of stolen work trucks that ultimately lead to the theft of all the high dollar tools on board. Today, theft alone resulted in a loss of approximately $10,000 in tools.

All three vehicles were recovered within several miles from where they were taken. The MO appears to be the vehicles were broken into, the ignition was punched and the vehicle was taken to a remote location. Once at the location, the thieves targeted tools that have a high resale value and are easy to conceal. The three neighborhoods where these thefts occurred are D, E and S sections.

Please consider securing high dollar tools and make sure to lock your vehicles. The addition of security lighting makes these crimes of opportunity less desirable due to the fear of detection. In addition, clearly marking tools with some sort of permanent identification as well as having an inventory, can help in the detection of stolen property. If you see suspicious activity, do not hesitate to call the department.

