Continuing our historic stroll through Cotati

By: Irene Hilsendager

On our last walk we stopped at Papa Murphy’s Pizza place. Going south of the pizza establishment is a two-story house of substantial size. As told to me it was once owned by the Page family but then sold and basically used as a rental unit. At the present time it has been refurbished and “snuffed” up to code.

The little brown building that houses a notary public and real estate business was Jack and Marguerite Hahn’s residence. Marguerite had established the first Cotati library where the travel agency sat. Schultz Realty is now in the front parcel. Jack Hahn was a salesman for Frizelli Feed. At one time Miller’s Driving School actually was a feed store. A very big alley ran in front of the Hahn place and the Ferrero store. Standing in the park and looking at Mom’s Boarding House, now Your Sweet Expectation bakery, many people could still picture it in their mind about the big store with the wooden sidewalk and porch.

The rear of the building housed supplies and truth be told it was never locked. In fact, chicken wire was used to hold the items behind the fence. Does anyone remember the lonely gas pump that stood directly on the corner?

The back buildings were built at a later date but the house next to the old Mom’s Boarding House parking lot has always been there. It was rumored that a Mr. Powers lived in the house.

Further up the block was old St. Joseph’s Catholic Church but alas, it was sold a few years back and now is the Korean Baptist Church.

Across the street was Frengle’s ironworks built in 1913. Barney Santero always said that the building stood Caddy Wampum. Frengle’s was a sheet and metal works company with a front that was tin-plated iron molded to imitate stone. It is believed that Frengle fabricated the front of the store. For a while it was Sasee’s hair salon and now is a cute little consignment shop. You really should drive by and admire the beauty of the work of that era.

The next building was the Rexall Drug Store (and still has the old sign on top). The building was owned by Dr. Roberts along with the building next door which used to house the Apple Crate, a very cute little shop that everybody would visit to buy their gifts. And now that building has become Sasee’s Hair Salon. The smaller building next to Sasee’s which was also owned by Dr. Roberts and was vacant for many, many years, is at present occupied by two dentists doing a very thriving dentistry business.

Between Dos Amigos and the dental building there were about four or six cottages nestled closely together, but is now an empty lot. An informant said he used to imagine being in the Wild West and hanging off the long wooden porch to have a shoot-out with the bad guys.

Dos Amigos was a blacksmith shop. Fred Keppel came to town in 1906 as a “smithy” and operated the shop for many years.

Many diverse businesses had been established there but Dos Amigos has been a restaurant for quite a few years.

Let’s step back to 8800 Old Redwood Highway which was known as the Loyal Cotati Lodge (Odd Fellows Hall) was established in 1920; but later they constructed the hall on the corner of William St. and the former County Blvd., now old Redwood Highway. The lodge sold the hall in 1957 and it was restored in 1969 by real estate broker and auctioneer, Joe Dorfman. The building is still being used as small business offices.

Walking south you come upon a large empty lot that for some reason has never been developed.

Old cars were usually parked there until a clean-up order was handed out and now a little building sits in back of the lot and it has been paved and bricked. Questions were asked but never fully answered as to why that particular lot never became anything besides an empty space.

The next acreage holds a small set-back house and for many years it housed the UPS drop and pickup center, a call center and basically a place for residents to wait to get their phone messages. It then became a half-way house and now is a private residence.

Does anyone remember what was on the lot before the US (Mobil) gas station was built?

Next week we will stroll further south in Cotati.