Construction on Redwood Drive and Highway 116

The City of Cotati continues to improve our sewer system to provide reliable sewer service with the construction of the Laguna Bypass Sewer Project. This project consists of the installation of new sewer main on Redwood Dr. and Highway 116.

The project began September 10, on Redwood Drive between Helman Lane and Highway 116, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may encounter lane closures and traffic delays. Work is expected to continue on Redwood Dr. through October. All businesses remain open throughout construction.

In November, work is expected to begin on Highway 116, between Redwood Dr. and Old Redwood Highway. Construction will be at night, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Night construction is planned to minimize traffic delays. However, if you have other options, it is recommended that you avoid the 116/US 101 interchange during these hours, as there may be lane closures and construction delays.

For everyone’s safety please observe the temporary traffic control signage.

