Construction on Redwood Drive and Highway 116

Local
September 23, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
R. Haley heading to new job in San Diego County New law allows voters to track ballots Weaver says hello to the ‘friendly city’ Check point coming Sept. 15 Pamatmat honorary mayor of Cotati Coffee with a Cop Traffic collision in ‘A’ section leads to a DUI arrest Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works receives CAL FIRE Prevention Grant Checkpoint catches 7 charioteers Fire caused by big rig crash Smart safety tips for public transit riders Robbery suspect needs lessons in probation law Beautifying with boulders in RP Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Coffee with Cops at Cotati Coffee Company Cotati gives go-ahead for complex sewer extension City of RP hires expert to help with investigation of police practices Shooting for the stars: Rancho alumna joins Boeing Space Cotati Police & SSU Police 911 Dispatch Services unify 30th annual summer hog run Local 4th of July festivities Public auction in Cotati Outlook for RP economy looks good Rancho Adobe launches tax initiative for November ballot Schwartz enjoys lunch at RP Senior Center Cal Fire issues open burn suspension: Hot weather brings ban Cotati's National Night Out Celebrating National Night Out in our local cities Locals celebrate National Night Out World’s ugliest dog retires to Penngrove Come “Stuff the truck” for Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Mountain lion sightings increase in Sonoma County A sea of flags wave proudly in the breeze Police Officer Wardle receives MADD award Unclear whether Chili’s data hack affected Rohnert Park location Stop in the name of the paw RP Dept. of Public Safety holds community meetings RP looking for applicants 4Cs partners with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund Weeds, just the tip of the iceberg Scheduling makes waves at Magnolia Pool Local election results: Supervisors hold their seats and Regional Measure 3 passes Cotati continues discussion with VP on carbon fee program Opinion editorial Fire recovery events at SSU One famous flag SSU counselor being remembered as energetic and hard-working Domestic violence case leads to vehicle pursuit

Construction on Redwood Drive and Highway 116

September 21, 2018

The City of Cotati continues to improve our sewer system to provide reliable sewer service with the construction of the Laguna Bypass Sewer Project.  This project consists of the installation of new sewer main on Redwood Dr. and Highway 116. 

The project began September 10, on Redwood Drive between Helman Lane and Highway 116, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may encounter lane closures and traffic delays.  Work is expected to continue on Redwood Dr. through October.  All businesses remain open throughout construction.

In November, work is expected to begin on Highway 116, between Redwood Dr. and Old Redwood Highway.  Construction will be at night, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.  Night construction is planned to minimize traffic delays. However, if you have other options, it is recommended that you avoid the 116/US 101 interchange during these hours, as there may be lane closures and construction delays.

For everyone’s safety please observe the temporary traffic control signage.

For a map of the project, please view our website at:

http://www.cotaticity.org/headlines/construction_begins_on_redwood_dr__and_highway_116