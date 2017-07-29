Construction of Dry Creek Dam to begin-1966

By: Irene Hilsendager

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Works today approved an appropriation of $2.7 million to start construction of Dry Creek (Warm Springs) Dam this fiscal year, Congressman Don H. Clausen announced.

While the action is only the first step in the appropriations process, the decision of the subcommittee is almost always sustained by the House and Senate, Clausen said.

Clausen said that construction of the project, in addition to preventing massive annual flood damages in the Russian River area, "will provide a much needed new source of water supply for both Sonoma and Marin Counties and will greatly enhance native fish and wildlife resources.

“The Counties of Marin and Sonoma are among the fastest growing in the State of California.” he said. “The municipal and industrial water supply from the project will guarantee the needed water for these counties in the future.

The Subcommittee also approved an $850,000 appropriation for construction of the Corte Madera Creek flood control project in

Marin County, $28,000 to continue flood control studies on Novato Creek, $100,000 for Russian River channelization and $85,000 to continue studies on the proposed Big Sulphur Dam in the Russian River Basin.

Maintenance items approved were $200,000 for operation and maintenance of Bodega Bay and $250,000 for Coyote Valley Dam near Ukiah.

Hugh B. Codding of Codding Enterprises spoke to members of the Cotati Lions Club at its regular meeting last Wednesday on plans to create a northbay waterway connecting the Petaluma and Russian Rivers in fast-growing Sonoma County.

Attending the meeting with Codding were Mrs. Codding and Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Snyder.

Codding distributed literature on costs and types of construction and the principal route of the proposed canal and sewage treatment plants located along the route.

There are many problems which could be helped by such a waterway, according to Codding, including water supply, sewage disposal, flood control, land reclamation, cheap bulk transportation and possible reductions in industrial bridge traffic.

The Codding-Cummings plan envisions a composite solution in the form of a canal stretching from the south end of Laguna de Santa Rosa to a barge-dock extension of the Petaluma River near Denman Flats.

Dave Mendelssohn presided at the Lions Club dinner meeting which took place at the Green Mill Inn.

