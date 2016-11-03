Conroy in final NBL game tonight

By: Dave Williams

Cougars face Newman for sole possession of NBL crown

All Ed Conroy wants to do in his final regular season football game at Rancho Cotate High School tonight is coach the team and hope for the best against Cardinal Newman.

But when you’ve been at the helm of the school’s most successful athletic program for 27 years and have already announced your retirement, there is no way the school will let you go quietly into the night.

The school and former players will honor Conroy with a ceremony before the 7:30 kickoff tonight at Cougar Stadium on the Rancho Cotate High campus.

“I asked not to do it,” Conroy said. “I don’t want to take anything away from the football field. What the kids do is the most important thing to me. But the powers that be wouldn’t take no for an answer, so I was outvoted on that.

By the way, besides this being Conroy’s last regular-season home game, the outright North Bay League championship is on the line. And as has been the case on numerous occasions, the Cougars and Cardinals are fighting for the crown.

Both teams enter tonight’s game at 6-0 in the NBL. The Cougars are 7-2 overall, while the Cardinals come in at 9-1, with their only loss coming against St. Mary’s of Stockton, the No. 17 team in the state according to Cal-Hi Sports. The Cougars’ losses have come against Analy and Antioch.

The Cougars set the stage for tonight’s showdown with a routine 35-14 road victory over Maria Carrillo of Santa Rosa, while the Cardinals brushed aside Santa Rosa, which gave the Cougars fits the week before, 42-7.

Rancho Cotate over the years has been the only school that’s been able to look Cardinal Newman in the eye and not blink. It’s also developed into a rivalry Conroy has come to cherish.

“I think it’s always been Newman for us,” Conroy said. “We’ve gone up against, I think, four coaches at Newman. And I enjoy coaching against Paul (Cronin, Newman head coach)…he’s outstanding. He’s so creative on offense, and you’ve really got to scheme well against him. It challenges you to make stops. It’s like a chess match, but I like it better when your guys have to think.”

One of the aspects of the Cougars’ rivalry with the Cardinals is the games may be fierce and intense, but rarely is there dirty play. Conroy credits it to the fact the players have known each other for years.

Conroy said three years ago he would retire at 60. He turns 60 next summer. He’s been at peace with his decision for a while, but there are times lately when his emotions get the better of him.

“Sometimes I don’t control the emotions,” Conroy said. “But I’m so happy with where I’m at. I loved coaching. Realize enough and that’s where I’m at. I’m happy. I’m sad it’s going to end, but it’s the right time.”

Conroy realized it was time to retire when he no longer felt the desire to do all the little things in the offseason required of a successful football coach. Things such as showing up for passing leagues or conducting offseason weight training.

“It would not be fair for the kids and assistant coaches to have to show up and do it and I’m not there,” Conroy said. “For 15 years, I didn’t go on vacation because of camps, passing leagues, weights…all that. I’m going to miss it.”

One of Conroy’s concerns was that all the hoopla surrounding his retirement will be a distraction for his players. But he said he senses more a feeling of excitement on his players’ part. Mostly because of the gravity of what’s at stake tonight.

“We’re right where we want to be in league,” Conroy said. “For us, this is like a playoff game. Hopefully, we’ll have a game or two at home in the playoffs. But I can tell you that Cardinal Newman is going to be the best team we’ll have faced all year. Offensively, like I said, they’re very good.”

The man the Cougars must contain is Cardinal Newman dual-threat quarterback Jordan Brookshire. The Cougars’ senior is equally effective throwing the football or running it. Brookshire rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns against Santa Rosa last week. The Cardinals pounded the Panthers’ defense for 357 yards on the ground.