Conroy embarks on final season

By: Dave Williams

Longtime coach to leave huge shoes to fill

The career of Rancho Cotate High School head football coach Ed Conroy is a testament to the value of faith and patience.

Both the faith and patience of the school’s administration was put to the severe test in the early years of Conroy’s coaching tenure. His first season, Conroy led the Cougars to a 3-7 record, followed up by a winless season the next year. Then, consecutive 2-8 campaigns pushed Conroy’s record to a less-than-gaudy 7-33 in four seasons.

Those types of results usually get coaches a boot in the butt and a shove out the door. Fortunately for the Cougars football program and many of the young men who wore the Rancho Cotate uniform, Conroy was given time to develop as a coach. And he made Rancho Cotate one of the marquee programs in the North Bay in particular and the Redwood Empire specifically.

Under Conroy’s guidance, Rancho Cotate has amassed a trophy case full of league championship hardware as well as two North Coast Section championship banners hanging in the school’s gymnasium.

Conroy will embark on his 29th and final season as the Cougars’ coach tonight when Rancho Cotate travels to Sebastopol to face Analy in a game that will go a long way in establishing a pecking order in the Redwood Empire. The Tigers beat the Cougars last year 45-27 in the semifinals of North Coast Section Div. III playoffs. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Conroy in 2013 said when he turns 60 years old he’ll hand over the reins to someone else. He’s 59 but will turn 60 in August next year.

“This is it…the final year…I’m ready to step down,” Conroy said during a telephone interview on Tuesday night. “I’m lucky to get paid to do something I love to do. I love teaching. I’ll miss it when I retire. A lot of people I know are jealous I got to do this. And I was fortunate I ended up at Rancho Cotate. We struggle early on, but we had a supportive principal and athletic director. It took us four years get this turned around. We had good parents and good kids come through here and we’ve coached the heck out of them. I’m happy with that and can walk away satisfied.”

During his playing days, Conroy had the utmost respect for his coaches. And during his tenure, he hoped to become a figure his players could admire.

“What we try to do try to make special for the kids,” Conroy said. “It’s a learning experience and I tell people football was our tool to help teach. We tried to teach them to be accountable, to be responsible. But the most important thing I see is that a lot of the guys who played for me have become good husbands, good fathers and are doing great things in the community. I don’t think I invented anything, but I copied coaches I respected and who meant a lot to me I tried to pass that on.”

When Conroy retires, he will not be leaving the cupboards bare, as he believes he’ll be turning over a very good football team to the next coach.

“Whoever takes over will have great start with great kids,” Conroy said. “We’re going to be pretty good this year with a chance to be a little bit better next year.”

Rancho Cotate lost some key performers to graduation, including wide receiver Chris Taylor-Yamanoah, who is now plying his craft at Louisville. Conroy knows he can’t replace a talent such as Taylor-Yamanoah, but he is very high on this year’s receiving corps. The Cougars also saw three-year starting quarterback Gunner Mefferd also graduate. But Conroy is optimistic about the skill positions.

“We have some great receivers,” Conroy said. “There’s Jaelen Ward, who started as sophomore. He’s a great route runner and has great hands. Logan Reese came up for the playoffs and did a tremendous job. He’s pretty darn good, has great leaping ability.”

AJ Vallejos, who also played strong safety last season, will be an outside receiver, while juniors Kobi Buckley and Mason Heinse will see time in the slot.

Responsible for getting the ball to the receivers is junior quarterback Jake Simmons, who was the junior varsity starter.

“He’s made tremendous progress and I think he’ll do a great job,” Conroy said.

The featured running back for the Cougars this year is expected to be senior Peyton Whetstone will play running back.

“He’s the fastest kid on the team,” Conroy said. “He’s not the biggest but he’s cat quick and has great acceleration. If we can crease the line of scrimmage, he’ll have some great runs.”

Tanielu Guerrero and Ryan Matteri will also see time in the backfield.

The job of keeping Simmons upright falls on the offensive line consisting of senior Jacob Juarez (6-feet, 265) at center, guards Hector Banuelos (senior, 6-1, 249 pounds) and Kyle Luque (junior, 5-8, 258 pounds), senior tackle Jakob Marshall (6-3, 210 pounds) and sophomore tackle Elias Rantissi (6-1, 205 pounds).

“I really like the offensive line…not huge but pretty good,” Conroy said.

The defensive backfield will feature Ward and senior Ryan Phillips at cornerback, Buckley at strong safety and Vallejos at free safety. Phillips missed last year because of an injury suffered during baseball. Conroy believes the linebacker corps is solid, with Rantissi starting at strong linebacker, Guerrero in the middle and Matteri on the weak side.

“Last year we didn’t know if the linebackers could hold up, but now I think the linebackers are strong as maybe any we’ve had.”

The defensive line starters are Marshall and Juarez at defensive ends with junior Edgar Sanchez and Dalton Kowalski on the interior.