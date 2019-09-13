River returns with another of her popular Inner Geographies classes, Cave of Secrets. Connect to nature by learning more about the fascinating world of caves. Explore your inner “Cave of Secrets.” Write about what you discover. Create a map! Caves, along with deep oceans, remain one of the few largely unexplored regions of earth Places this difficult to traverse do not give up their secrets easily. Entering and mapping the Cave of Secrets is designed to help you to examine the parts of yourself that you choose to keep secret. Sun., Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Sitting Room, 2025 Curtis Dr., Penngrove

Tuition is $40-50, but if cost is a problem, write to River. Reserve a seat by emailing River at Riversteadt@gmail.com For additional information see our website:

www.SittingRoom.org