Congressman Thompson holds town hall meeting in RP

News
August 14, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
New team, new coach, new method of practice RP City Council one step closer to vision of downtown Japanese students enjoy visiting Rohnert Park Update from March 8 Bomb Threat Self-Proclaimed “Downtown L.A. Predator” in Rohnert Park Ribbon cutting event introduces the new and improved Richard Crane Elementary School Rohnert Park and Cotati citizens come out for safety tips and fun at annual National Night Out Local team sets goal of $100,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma 54 miles of road work to cause delays for some local roads Cotati’s K9 unit comes out for annual Coffee with a Cop event Reducing city debt Cotati City Council votes to join Climates Mayors Initiative Rohnert Park and Cotati hope to take part in Bike Share Program April Paul becomes an honorary lioness From the Publisher’s desk: Dancing the night away with Moonlighters Local smoke shop employee pleads not guilty Out of a crime comes kindness Trend in car smash and grabs significantly rises Citizens Public Safety Academy accepting applications Cal Ripken’s U 10 team gets higher up nod 25th Annual Cotati Kids' Day Celebration Rohnert Park water rates to rise with little to no resistance Free lunch for any child served at La Plaza Park 'Hail to the chiefs' a fitting title for annual Penngrove Parade Breakfast and safety tips at annual Penngrove pancake breakfast The Kut-Ups’ final curtain call after 45 years Bugles Across America Media preview ride offers sneak peak of SMART train Cypress School and UCP visits Stinson Beach for surf camp For RP city, some fireworks are illegal Cotati City Council to attempt to get quicker start time for quiet zone establishment RP City Council audience reminded to keep it safe and sane Jazzed it up with love and music Credo High School’s special day Bikes become the equalizer at UCP day camp Skate park project a possibility for parks and rec SMART and safe Nurse’s strike in Petaluma Sutton takes oath of Eagle Scout Shows are icing on the cake First Rohnert Park student to visit sister city in Japan brings back gift RP summer camp brings pets and kids together Fun after school Get ready Cotati - water and sewer rates are rising Petaluma teachers hold one-day strike Gift of $1,000,000 to the Sonoma County Fair Foundation Cotati woman pleads: consider the salamander PG&E contractors to inspect gas meters in Sonoma County Rohnert Park moves to make medication disposal easier Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer Caps being tossed after graduation at Tech-High Rancho Cotate Graduation 2017 Safreno, 2017 Veteran of the Year Now that the dust has settled, is the CRPUSD ready for the next project? A sea of flags Cyber tip leads to Cotati man arrested for possession of child pornography Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Employer Best Practice Awards Breakfast! Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award.

Congressman Thompson holds town hall meeting in RP

  • Mike Thompson File photo

By: Irene Hilsendager
August 11, 2017

United States Congressman Mike E. Thompson, who represents California’s fifth district held a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at the Rancho Cotati High School.

Thompson opened the meeting with a strong message that his first priority is the need to strengthen the middle class. Our tax system needs to work for the common everyday people and not millionaires.

The discussion mainly turned to the North Korea situation and the news of an impending nuclear strike on the West Coast. Many had their cell phones in hand watching for more news since Guam was also mentioned.

One brave gentleman who admitted he voted for a GOP presidential name said that all he is hearing in this room tonight is…fear. Congressman Thompson assured him that many topics will have to be discussed at the white house, senate and congress before we will know of any immediate outcome.

Another subject that was brought up was, should the United State strike first and destroy many lives in South Korea or wait and see if negotiations again will work? Thompson spoke on the many different committees he has been involved with such as Ways and Means and is especially interested in Social Security, Medicare and anything pertaining to health. Thompson also brought up infrastructures, which ties to tax reform. There is a possibility that monies tied up overseas would help pay for the badly needed fixing of infrastructures.

Congressman Thompson is on the task force of the gun safety committee. He wants more background checks so you cannot go out of state to purchase guns especially if the purchaser has had a mentally ill condition. For the last four and a half years, Thompson has also worked to increase gun violence prevention but has not received much of a satisfactory answer from either party.

Another question was on the 20 percent corporate tax. Thompson said, “It depends on what day or whom you talk to, I can’t really answer but I am against it, but my main points are if a tax cut comes about, it must be paid for. All tax reforms have to be revenue neutral and cannot be passed on the backs of everyone. Tax reform must be bipartisan. We must work on a new tax incentive for higher education and career education such as mechanics, etc.”

One member of the audience, Julie, who requested her last name remain anonymous, asked if there was any support for impeachment of President Trump. Thompson said this is premature, as Robert Mueller will do exceptional work. The last thing he mentioned was the redistricting and drawing of lines has hurt the Democratic Party. 

Another similar question came up about the North Korean leader. He threatens his people, he suppresses his people, he is building an arsenal of weapons but will the United States try to diffuse the situation and ask for help from other governments to work closely with the United States. Along the lines of this topic, another question was asked. Can Congress censure Trump? Thompson said as long as the GOP base is strong it will be a long day, week and year. General Kelly is sensitive to the needs of the country and Senator Kamela Harris and Senator Diane Feinstein say we need reassurance from both sides of the aisle.

Thompson also said he is proud of the fact that he introduced the first telemedicine bill to move health care along.

The event concluded with Gerard Guidice thanking Congressman Thompson for representing Rohnert Park and the fifth district in Congress.