Congressman Clausen pays surprise visit to Cotati Lions-1967

By: Irene Hilsendager

At their annual installation banquet and Ladies Night, members of the Cotati Lions Club were pleasantly surprised by an unscheduled visit by Congressman Don Clausen. the event took place, Saturday night July 1, at the Green Mill Inn.

The congressman took time out of a scheduled meeting that evening of the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce which was also conducting its annual meeting and banquet at the Green Mill Inn.

Congressman Clausen gave a brief review of projects scheduled for this area such as, in the not too distant future, transportation connecting with the Bay Area, new airport complex for the area and the ground-breaking for the Warm Springs-Dry Creek project scheduled for August 20.

“If I were,” he said, “to choose a place where opportunities were just around the corner, I would choose this area. “There are some serious problems around the world today, but there are also some encouraging signs for a better future.”

Mack Jones was master of ceremonies for the evening.

New officers for the club were installed by Ed Roberts of Mill Valley Lions Club, past District Governor, as follows: Donald Webb, president; Frank Dolinsek, second vice president; Lawrence Swensen, third vice president; Edward Johnson, secretary; William Kass, treasurer.

William Appleton, Jr., tail twister; Mike Ohannesion, Lion tamer; Hans Albertson and Glenn Nylander, 1967-68 directors; and Roland Braden, Garold Jones and Louie Woon 1967-69 directors.

Many awards were presented, including hundred percent attendance awards to Hans Albertson, George Arthur, Louie Woon, Roland Braden, Charles Marshall, Frank Dolinsek, Glenn Nylander, Dr. Fred Groverman, Robert Larsen, Ken Garner, Les Petersen, Russell Williams, Dave Mendelssohn, Clyde Skilling and Stanley Olsson.

Receiving awards for sponsoring new members were William Kass, Stanley Olsson and Glenn Nylander.

The Fifth Annual Watermelon Award went to Roland Braden.

A gift was presented to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Roberts; the outgoing president’s pin went to Dave Mendelssohn, and a gift was presented to Mrs. Stanley Olsson for the use of their hide-away room for committee and board meetings.

Mr. Mendelssohn presented president’s awards to Les Petersen for the very successful lamb barbecue given at his home; to Roland Braden who was in charge of the White Cane Drive and the Christmas party; to Robert Larsen, chairman of the Student Speakers Contest; Russell Williams, chairman of the Mother’s Day breakfast; George Arthur, the Little League baseball diamond project; to Stanley Olsson of the membership committee; to George Arthur for his service as treasurer and Garold Jones, secretary.

The installation ended with a presentation of the gavel and the president’s pin to Donald Webb.

