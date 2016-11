Jenny Bent, director of choral activities at Sonoma State University, is accepting requests to audition for the SSU Symphonic Chorus.

Rehearsals are Mondays from 7-9:40 p.m. Singers wishing to audition should contact Dr. Bent at bentje@sonoma.edu or call her at (707) 664-3925.

The fall concerts this year are the Family Concert by Candlelight on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and from Dec. 3-5 “The Bells” choral symphony by Rachmaninoff, with Santa Rosa Symphony and Bruno Ferrandis as conductor.