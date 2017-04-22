Community quickly rallies for Project Grad

In the last several days the local community has had some head-spinning news concerning the embezzlement of the Project Grad funds. The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, along with the community is committed to raise as much money as needed to give these students the proper send off they deserve for grad night.

Individuals and organizations have committed to donating money to the cause. The RPPSOA will host a pancake breakfast May 13 at 8 am at the fire Station #2, at the corner of Golf Course Drive and Country Club Dr.

The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati has pledged over $1,500 and the Community Voice has also committed another $1,500 credit for fund raising advertising.

If you wish to drop off any monetary donations at the #2 fire station, please write your check to Project Grad as all funds will go to this cause. Please help the RPPSOA reach the $30,000 goal so the students will safely celebrate their high school graduation.

On April 8, 2017, the President of the non-profit Project Grad board for Rancho Cotati High School reported the embezzlement of all funds that had been raised for the Project Grad event. The president had been notified that a check was written on the Project Grad account and had been returned because of insufficient funds. Mary David had been providing updates to the board stating the account had more than $50,000 prior to the check being returned. When account information was finally obtained it was discovered the account had a negative balance. David had been writing checks to herself and had not been depositing all of the money received from fundraiser events.

On April 13, Rohnert Park Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for David for embezzlement as well as a search warrant to her residence. Detectives went to David’s residence and took her into custody for the warrant. David admitted to taking the money from the account for personal use and the money would not be recoverable. David was booked into Sonoma County jail where she will be housed on a $380,000 bail.