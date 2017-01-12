Community meeting with RPDPS chief changes sites

A community meeting for north side Rohnert Park residents (Sections D, E, F, G, H, S) has been moved to Rohnert Park City Hall, located at 130 Avram Avenue.

The open forum with Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety Director and Chief Brian Masterson is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m., on Jan. 17.

Topics will include: crime data specific to Rohnert Park neighborhood sections; crime trends; and end of the year statistics for 2016.

A crime data meeting for residents of Rohnert Park’s south side will be announced soon, according to the RPDPS.