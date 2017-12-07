Community events from December 8, 2017-December 21, 2017.

Friday, December 8

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “The Clock”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• 7th Annual Sebastopol Holiday Home & Artisan Boutique, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Proceeds go to Jacob’s Fund, a scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit http:///sebastopolholidayhometour.com, or contact Dennis Bolt at (707) 829-3722 or at dbolt@phcs.org. Artisan boutique open Friday-Sunday, free to the public.

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 7:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free for SSU Students, $5-10 for non-students. For more information, contact tickets@sonoma.edu.

• 2017 Spirit of Sonoma luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Annual Spirit of Sonoma County Award luncheon honors those who contribute to the economic development and enhancement of the communities in which they live, work and conduct business. Doubletree Hotel, 1 Doubletree Dr., RP.

• Access consciousness for stress and trauma relief with Sunnie Skillman for Friday Flock night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $10-$20. 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati.

• If you have already taken the 8-hour AARP Smart Driver Course, come to the 4-hour review course to help refresh your driving skills. 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A, Rohnert Park. $15 AARP member and $20 non-AARP member.

• Movie night, 5:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m., New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Ave., SR.

Saturday, December 9

• Breakfast with Santa in Cotati. Call 707-795-5508 for more information.

• 7th Annual Sebastopol Holiday Home & Artisan Boutique, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pleasant Hill Christian School, 1782 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Proceeds go to Jacob’s Fund, a scholarship fund at Pleasant Hill. For more information, visit http:///sebastopolholidayhometour.com, or contact Dennis Bolt at (707) 829-3722 or at dbolt@phcs.org. Artisan boutique open Friday-Sunday, free to the public.

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free for SSU Students, $5-10 for non-students. For more information, contact tickets@sonoma.edu.

• Santa visits Fundemonium, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 579 Rohnert Park Exp. W, RP. Santa will be visiting, and guests will get to meet him as well as enjoy free treats, crafts and activities. Admission is free.

• The Santa Rosa Holistic Chamber of Commerce is presenting a free Sonoma Strong Healing Fair to assist the community in recovery from the recent fires. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Steele Lane Community Center located at 415 Steele Lane in Santa Rosa. Sonoma Strong Healing Fair is free for all to receive an unlimited number of healing treatments and to enjoy live music. Community members are welcome to explore and experience multiple treatments and healing modalities. Reconnective Healing, Reiki, tuning forks, EFT tapping, sound healing, yoga and more. While receiving treatments, parents will be able to leave children attended in the Sonoma Strong Healing Fair’s Kid Area. Snacks and drinks will be provided for all. More information about the free Sonoma Strong Healing Fair Santa Rosa Holistic Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/338111636599291/. Visit: http://www.holisticchamberofcommerce.com/santarosa or https://www.facebook.com/SantaRosaHolisticChamberofCommerce/.

• Be smarter than your camera! Attend Beyond Beginners Digital photography workshop with Dave Strauss from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. $75. Pre-registration required, contact Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation, 900 Sanford Rd. Santa Rosa.

Sunday, December 10

• Sonoma Film Institute presents “The Clock”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Holiday bingo with Graton Casino, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., Graton Resort and Casino, 288 Golf Course Dr., RP.

• Holiday Bunco & Ugly Sweater event, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Rincon Valley Grange #710, 5055 Rincon Ave., RV Grange Hall, SR. Proceeds will go to Dogwood Animal Rescue.

• Fall Dance: Shared Spaces, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free for SSU Students, $5-10 for non-students. For more information, contact tickets@sonoma.edu.

• Tule Twined baskets workshop with Charlie Kennard. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Each student will make a basket using different weaves. All-basket-making materials are included in the registration fee. $95. Pre-registration required. For more information, call 707-529277 ext. 110.

• Cruisin’ North Toys for Tots Toy Drive, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., Straw Hat Pizza. 919 Golf Course Dr., RP. Bring an unwrapped gift for donation.

• Christmas Toy run, 9 a.m.-11:45 p.m., Sonoma County Harley Davidson, 7601 Redwood Dr., Cotati. $25 donation and bring a toy (do not wrap).

Monday, December 11

• NorCal native Olivia O’Brien plays the North Bay Fire Relief Benefit concert presented by Gundlach, 2000 Denmark St., Sonoma. 7 p.m. tickets $15. 100% of proceeds from tickets, fees and wine sales will go to Napa Valley Community Foundation & Sonoma County Resilience fund. All ages welcome.

Tuesday, December 12

• Night of 1000 Coats, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP. We welcome families that have been affected by the fires to come enjoy an evening of fun. Fun for kids and adults, arts and crafts, massages, facial waxing, hair styling, puppet shows, karaoke and more. Food and drinks will be served and Santa will be handing out presents to little ones. Please register at LimeCoatsSonoma.eventbrite.com.

• Art Reception, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati.

• Bucket Brigade Blood Drive, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., Cavanagh Gym, 426 8th St., Petaluma, CA. Schedule an appointment online at bloodheroes.com, with sponsor code “SanAntonioVFC”.

• SSU Project Management & Agile Project Management Info session, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Stevenson 3044, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free, and all organizations are welcome.

• Women in Business Holiday Social and Gift Exchange, 11:30 a.m., Oxford Suites, RP. Sponsored by Jelsie Events. For more information, contact Lisa Orloff at (707) 584-1415.

Wednesday, December 13

• Magnificent Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Santa Rosa Junior College series. General admissions $10, students and seniors $5 at 4400 Day School Place, Santa Rosa.

• Skate & Donate at Cal Skate, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Cal Skate of Rohnert Park, 6100 Commerce Blvd., RP. Proceeds from admission will go to fire relief. $6 admission. For more infor visti: Calskate.com.

Thursday, December 14

• Opening Night Fan event – Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park 16, RP.

Friday, December 15

• 30th Anniversary of Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. William Ackerman, Barbara Higbie, Alex De Grassi and Todd Boston will be providing the music for this event. Admission is $25.

• The Nutcracker full-length holiday ballet. An event for the entire family, Evert B. Person Theater on the SSU campus. Tickets available at www.petalumaschoolofballet.com or call 707-762-3972.

• Train Wreck Junction, 8 p.m.-12 a.m., Washoe House, 2801 Stony Point Road, Petaluma. $10 for a ticket, and bring a toy for the toy drive. All proceeds and toys will go to fire victims.

• Holiday Showcase at Bastet, 8 p.m., Bastet Dance Fitness, 239 Southwest Blvd., RP. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in the studio (cash only). Come watch our first showcase, featuring amazing students, troupes Dancers of Bastet and The Bastet Chair Teasers and a few of our instructors.

• RP Santa Sleigh S, J & R Sections, 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Services, 5401 Snyder Ln., RP. Come join us at our stops. We will be collecting new unwrapped toys for our annual toy drive. Free pictures with Santa.

Saturday, December 16

• Christmas toy and gift wrapping for annual toy drive, 9 a.m. at Burton Center, near Technology Middle School.

• Cherish the Ladies – Celtic Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• The Nutcracker full-length holiday ballet. An event for the entire family, Evert B. Person Theater on the SSU campus. Tickets available at www.petalumaschoolofballet.com or call 707-762-3972.

• Examining Cultural Appropriation and Its Impacts, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., California Indian Museum and Cultural Center, 5250 Aero Dr., SR.

• Winter solstice gratitude celebration at events at Songbird with Sue Wilhite and Jesse Stark from 6-9 p.m. Suggested donations $10-$20. Go to www.clearingptsdsymptoms.com.

• 2018 Vision Board class, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., The Clubhouse, 600 Rohnert Park Exp., RP. Admission is $5, will cover cost of materials. Open to public, but space is limited so you must RSVP by calling/texting Michelle at 707-217-9994.

Sunday, December 17

• The Nutcracker full-length holiday ballet. An event for the entire family, Evert B. Person Theater on the SSU campus. Tickets available at www.petalumaschoolofballet.com or call 707-762-3972.

• Chanukah Festival, 4 p.m., Montgomery Village, 915 Village Court, SR. Admission is free. Come enjoy live music, grand menorah lighting, hot latkes, gelt, dreidels and more.

• Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights 6 p.m. The parade begins in Penngrove Park and moves up through Main St. You will see glammed-up tractors and farm vehicles covered in lights.

• Laguna mushroom foray and identification workshop with Darvin DeShazer. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (rain or shine). $95. Pre-registration required. Contact anita@lagunafundation.org.

• Young Marrieds’ Holiday Party, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Calvary Chapel Rohnert Park, 1250 Eleanor Ave., RP. The theme is flannel. Dinner, fun activities and a hot chocolate bar will be available. For more information, contact (707) 228-7440.

•. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 150 St. Joseph Way, Cotati, is holding the Advent concert, presented by Dana Couey-Harman, along with Doug and James Harman. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Admission free. Donations may be accepted. For further information, call 707-795-3004.

Monday, December 18

• Painting Sonoma County Strong, 7 p.m., Washoe House, 2840 Stony Point Rd., Petaluma. All proceeds will go to the victims of the Napa and Sonoma County fires. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.paintnite.com/events/sonoma-county-strong-at-washoe-house-1220316.

Tuesday, December 19

• Trivia Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Join the weekly trivia night every Tuesday at 7 p.m. free to play and compete for prizes. Fogbelt Brewing Co., 1305 Cleveland Ave. Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, December 20

• Songwriters in the Round at Hopmonk in Sebastopol. Hosted by local songwriter Jon Gonzales. 7:30 p.m. $8 at the door, 230 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol.

Thursday, December 21

­• Art and Solstice party. A fun and creative closing party from 5 to 7 p.m. for the Art and Solstice Exhibition sale at the Art Museum of Sonoma County, 505 B. St., Santa Rosa.