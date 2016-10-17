Community Events Calendar September 9 through September 22, 2016

Friday, September 9

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

Saturday, September 10

• Call for Artists 59th annual Art in the Park 2016, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Walnut Park, Petaluma. For more information, go to www.petalumaarts.org.

• Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event, Cost $10. Visit the Schulz Museum's current exhibit "Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington. Peanuts and politics brushed elbows many times. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Laguna Environmental Center Open House, Laguna Environmental Center,

900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., free (donations appreciated). Learn about the natural and cultural history of the Laguna de Santa Rosa and historic Stone Farm by taking a guide-led tour or exploring a variety of hands-on activities. Bird watch from the observation deck. Call Anita Smith at (707) 527-9277, ext. 110 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Penngrove Social Firemen’s Hawaiian Luau at Penngrove Park, cocktails 4:30 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., tickets available at JavAmore Cafe in Penngrove. Call 794-1516 for more information. Proceeds benefit Penngrove Park.

• Russian River Jazz and Blues Festival, 16241 First St., Guerneville, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call Ryan Cueva at (949) 362-3366 ext. 202.

Sunday, September 11

• HAPPY GRANDPARENTS DAY

• Gavin DeGraw, Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 7 p.m. tickets start at $30. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Slurpee with a Cop at 7-11, 3-4 p.m., 1784 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. Join neighbors and public safety officers for a Slurpee and conversation.

Tuesday, September 13

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 227 North Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 3–6 p.m., free, for more information, call Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. This meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati, 7 p.m. This meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

Thursday, September 15

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• The Avett Brothers, Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 7:30 p.m. Blending folk, bluegrass and southern rock, they create songs that are honest: just chords with real voices singing real melodies. Tickets start at $45. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

Friday, September 16

• Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 7:30 p.m., presents The Iconic Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrating 50 years of making country rock and American Roots Music, tickets start at $25. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

• Open Studios at Fulton Crossing, 1200 River Road, Fulton, 5–8 p.m., free, call (707) 331-4348 for more information.

Saturday September 17

• Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event, Cost $10. Visit the Schulz Museum's current exhibit "Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington. Peanuts and politics brushed elbows many times. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Cruisin’ the Coast…a Beachy Car Show, Bodega Bay, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Bodega Bay Community Center, 2255 Hwy 1. This fundraiser will feature groovy cars of all types, $20 to show your cool ride, $5 admission to the public, (707) 875-9609 for more information; all proceeds support the Bodega Bay Community Center.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 8 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

• Glendi International Food Festival, St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 90 Mt. View Ave., Santa Rosa, an all-day event, $5 adults and children under 12 free, call Lawrence Margitich (707) 584-9491 for more information.

Sunday, September 18

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• “The Hounds of Baskerville,” Spreckels Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m., tickets $16-$26, children 12-under $16, students $22, seniors/youth $24, general admission $26. Present student ID at the Spreckels box office 10 minutes before curtain for special admission of $12; reservations recommended.

Tuesday, September 20

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 227 North Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 3–6 p.m., free, for more information, call Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Thursday, September 22

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• The Barlow Street Fair, McKinley St., Sebastopol. Call (707) 824-5600 for more information, free admission. The Barlow Street Fair is a free weekly event featuring live music, food vendors, and artisan craftspeople.