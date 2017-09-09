Community Events Calendar September 8, 2017 through September 21, 2017

Friday, September 8

• Kenny G & George Benson - The Breezin’ and Breathless Tour, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25. For more information, contact 866-955-6040.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Shadows”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• The Art of True Healing with publisher Marc Allen, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Suggested donation $10-$20. For more information, call 707-795-2308.

Saturday, September 9

• Penngrove Social Firemen presents Hawaiian Luau, Penngrove style with Kalua pig, rice, salad and Hawaiian chicken. Cocktails 3 p.m. Dinner 4:30 p.m. Dinner tickets $25. Ages 6-12- $10 and ages 5 & under free. Raffle tickets $10 each or 6 for $50. 6 days, 5 nights for 2 with accommodations at Honua Kai Resort in Maui. A round trip flight and a car for entire stay. Tickets available at JavAmore Café, Penngrove. Call 707-794-1516.www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org.

• A Tribute to Pete Escovedo, 7:30 p.m., Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Orchestra with special guests Sheila E, Juan, and Peter Michael. The John Santos Sextet with special guest Destani Wolf. Admission is $25.

• 60th Annual Art in The Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Walnut Park, Petaluma. All artists who create visual fine art/crafts are welcome to present their work. Exhibited works are subject to approval by the PAA. Music and food are also provided. For more information, go to www.petalumaarts.org or through email at lewisarte@aol.com.

Sunday, September 10

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Shadows”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Grandparents receive a free admission when visiting with a grandchild 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln. schulzmuseum.org.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

Monday, September 11

• Have a Momnificent Monday at Fundemonium. Bring the kids to Fundemonium for play, special treats and craft activities at 579 Rohnert Expy Center.

Tuesday, September 12

• SSU Master of Arts in Organization Development Program Information Meeting, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Carson Hall 69, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Learn the leadership skills needed for successfully guiding an organization or community through needed change. For more information, contact (707) 664-2682 or maod@sonoma.edu, or visit the website at https://web.sonoma.edu/exed/orgdev/.

• Women in Business mixer at Mojica Insurance Agency, 6650 Commerce Blvd., Suite 25, in RP from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Open to all and free to attend. Complimentary appetizers & refreshments will be served.

• Elder Law Clinic-Empire College School of Law. Free at Salvation Army Silvercrest Residence, 1050 Third St., Santa Rosa. Free, but you must sign in by 5 p.m. to be seen.

Wednesday, September 13

• Bear Republic Brewing Co. Brewpub: Ribbon Cutting, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., 5000 Roberts Lake Rd., RP. Open to public, free admission.

• A plant sale is held every Wednesday at the Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment farm for a plant sale from 9 to noon. 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

• Be A Win-Win Interviewer Workshop, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Rohnert Park Chamber Office, Suite C-7, 101 Golf Course Drive, RP. Admission is $10, and open to anyone. To register or for more information, contact 584-1415, or visit www.rohnertparkchamber.org.

Thursday, September 14

• Concerts Under the Stars at The Village, 5:30 p.m., Village Court, Montgomery Village, 911 Village Court, SR. For more information, Montgomery Village Shopping Center at 707-545-3844.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Friday, September 15

• Himalayan Healing Techniques with Ajaya, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Suggested donation $10-$20. Sponsored by and a fundraiser for Children’s Medical Aid Foundation. Come to this event and learn how to assist children in need in Nepal. For more information, call 707-795-2398.

• Movies in the Park, 7:45 p.m., Howarth Park, 630 Summerfield Road, SR. For more information, contact at 707-543-3298 or at howarthpark@srcity.org.

The movie for this week will be Beauty and The Beast. Rated PG, 129 min.

Saturday, September 16

• Common Concert, 7:30 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $25.

• 6th Annual Harvest Hoedown event at Trappe Ranch, 12620 Bodega Highway, Sebastopol, 4:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Enjoy cocktail hour music by Roxanne Oliva and Michael Harmon. Hosted by Lifeworks, a local non-profit organization serving mental health community needs for over 21 years. For more information and ticket pricing, contact 707-568-2300 or j_royce@lifeworkssc.org.

• 2017 Mill Run Tours, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sturgeon’s Mill, 2150 Green Hill Rd., Sebastopol. Step back into history at our working museum! Admission is free and lunch provided, though donations are appreciated. For more information, contact (707)-829-2479 or visit the website at www.sturgeonsmill.org.

• Art for Life: A Benefit for Face to Face, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., Sebastopol Centers for the Art, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol. Come to this event to explore deluxe art, food, and wine and help raise funds for services for HIV patients and to create a cure. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit artforlifef2f.com.

Sunday, September 17

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Obit”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Free Movies on the Green: Cars 3, 3 p.m., Weill Hall and Lawn, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is free.

Monday, September 18

• Chateau Diana Winery’s Mimosa Mondays, Chateau Diana Winery, 6195 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 11 a.m. -5 p.m. Visit Chateau Diana Winery on a Monday and enjoy a mimosa for $5 per glass. For more information, call Ashley Aarreberg, at 707-433-6993 or ashleya@chateaud.com.

Tuesday, September 19

• Cotati Chamber of Commerce Business after hours with Wasson Investment Services/Brookstone Capital Management, 6020 Commerce Blvd., #122 RP. 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Every Tuesday is Elder Law Clinic- the Empire College School of Law at Salvation Army Silvercrest Residence, 1050 Third St., Santa Rosa, Free, but you must sign in by 5 p.m. to be seen.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Wednesday, September 20

• Join the Rotary for an evening of fun and painting. This will be a spirit of fall and Halloween. Starts at 7 p.m. at 1100 Valley House Dr. R.P. Register at https://www.paintnite.com/events/-1200142.

• Annual Membership Drive After Hour Mixer, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Costco Wholesale, 5901 Redwood Dr., RP.

• Plant sale at Luther Burbank Gold Ridge Experiment farm from 9 to noon. 7777 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

Thursday, September 21

• Film Showing: Walk with Me, 7:30 p.m., Summerfield Theatre, 551 Summerfield Rd, SR. For more information or to make a prepay, go to http://gathr.us/screening/20613.

• Tidal Response: Coastal Marine Environments from Above and Below, Petaluma Arts Center, 230 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. For more information or for admission prices, contact 707-762-5600 or at info@petalumaartscenter.org.

• Writer Forum presenter Teri Sloat will talk about the Evolution of a story: Allowing it to go through many forms. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St., Petaluma. For more details go to www.TheWriteSpot.us.