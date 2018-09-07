Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018

Friday, September 7

• Friday night bingo. The Friends of the RP Senior Center hosts bingo every Friday night. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first game begins at 6:30 p.m. Buy-ins are $35 or $45 which includes all of the supplies needed. Payouts are given upon attendance and food is available for purchase. All proceeds go directly to the RP Senior Center.

• “The Naked Truth” by Dave Simpson and directed by Argo Thompson. Fri. & Sat. at 8 p.m. Sun. at 2 p.m. at the Left Edge Theatre at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. For tickets call 707-546-3600 or visit www.leftedgetheatre.com.

• Black Panther-picnic on the Weill lawn. Free. 7 p.m. Green Music Center, SSU. 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. gmc.sonoma.edu. $5 parking on the campus.

• Free Laughing Tomato Comedy showcase at 1100 Valley House Dr. RP. Hosted by Tony Sparks, 1100 Valley House Dr. 707-665-9472.

• Sonoma educators are invited to the local library to learn about library resources to enrich your teaching. 3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Richard Kadrey holds a meet and greet, 7 p.m. at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. Free. copperfieldsbooks.com.

• Disney Pixar’s “Coco” free movie in La Plaza Park, Old Redwood Hwy. & Sierra Ave., Cotati. Show runs from about 8-10 p.m. Popcorn, waters and other snacks available for purchase. 707-665-4222.

Saturday, September 8

•. 9th Annual Hawaiian Luau at Penngrove Park, Social time 3 p.m., Dinner 5 p.m. Come join the Hawaiian dancing and entertainment. Authentic Hawaiian style Kailua Pork dinner. Tickets for dinner can be purchased at JavAmore Café. For more information call Kim at 707-794-1516.

• 61st Annual Art in the Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Petaluma’s Walnut Park located at Petaluma Blvd. South and D St. Sponsored by Petaluma Arts Association. Free.

• Ukulele beyond the basics at local library 2-3 p.m.

• “With Awe and Wonder: A celebration of Nature’s Beauty” photography by Brenda Tharp. 3-5 p.m. Free. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Sunday, September 9

• The PAA 61st Annual Art in the Park is a free family event that offers an opportunity to meet our local artists and to see their bodies of work. Walnut Park will be filled with the work of painters, photographers, jewelers, weavers, sculptors and metal artists. Their creations will be available for sale. Children are welcome and will have the opportunity to create art while at the event! There will be a full line-up of local musicians, demonstrations by local artists Mary Fassbinder and weaver Karen Spratt. The public is invited to contribute to a community weave. There will also be a raffle held Sunday of Petaluma Arts Association members’ work. Please come contribute and enjoy!

• California Indian day celebration. Free museum admission. 5250 Aero Dr., Santa Rosa. Open to the public. Native craft vendors. Language assessment raffle. For more information, email Lauracimcc@gmail.com.

• A natural history outing with Laguna Foundation’s Executive Director, Kevin Munroe. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to travel around the Laguna de Santa Rosa watershed to explore aquatic habitats. $25-$50 sliding scale. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 10

• Whether you are a beginner or familiar with computers the helpful lab volunteers can assist you in accomplishing whatever task it is you would like to complete. Donations are always appreciated. 9 a.m. to noon at the RP Senior Center. Free.

• Call the Sonoma County Elder Law Hotline at 707-340-5610 to make an appointment for free services at the Senior Center Counseling office.

Tuesday, September 11

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, September 12

• The senior transportation program is available in the mornings for seniors residing in Rohnert Park, Cotati and Penngrove (also Thursdays and Fridays) for medical appointments, shopping, banking or other personal needs in the Rohnert Park area. For an application and information packet, stop by the Senior Center at 6800 Hunter Dr., RO or call 707-585-6780. $7 round trip in RP, $10 round trip to Santa Rosa. A $2 surcharge if you are the only passenger going to Santa Rosa. Cash or check payable to the driver upon boarding the bus.

Thursday, September 13

• Luther Burbank Center for the Arts is reopening the sculpture garden following the Oct. wildfires. There will be a showcase of works of Bay Area artists.

• Circle Squares Club invites you to join the group to learn to Square Dance. Everyone is welcome…singles, couples, families, good for all ages. Sept. 13 is free so give it a test spin. 7:15-8:45 p.m., Monroe Hall, 1400 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa. $5 per class or $60 for 12 weeks. For more information, call 707-888-4081. Also, another class Sept. 20.

Friday, September 14

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needed must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, September 15

• Dog Dayz of Summer at the Honeybee pool 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Bring your favorite furry friend to the pool for a swim. Registration is $7 per dog. Pre-register at cityofrohnertpark.perfectmind.com.

• Petaluma river craft beer festival from 1-5 p.m. On Water St. at the Petaluma River in historic downtown Petaluma. Craft beer tastings, live music and local food tastings. Tickets limited. $40 online and $45 at the gate. Get tickets at petalumarivercraftbeerfest.

• NOAH BBQ luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 5475 Snyder Ln. RP. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Sunday, September 16

• Grand Prix of Sonoma 8 a.m. The Grand Prix of Sonoma is the final race on the Verizon IndyCar Series 17. Features six oval track, six permanent road courses and five temporary street circuits. For more information, contact Sonoma Raceway at 800-870-RACE or email ticketing@racesonoma.com.

• Making an impression: Fall Eco-Print workshop and Irwin Creek Walk with Shelly Spriggs, Anita Smith and Laguna guides. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. $15. Includes materials, non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 17

• Do you already know the basic line dancing steps and terminology? Stay active and have fun while improving your line dance skills. A great opportunity for experienced line dancers. The instructor is Dolly Urguhart from 9-10:30 a.m. $3 donation. Located in the Senior Center Activity room,

Tuesday, September 18

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, September 19

• This invigorating, community-oriented dance-fitness class provides low impact moves and easy-to-follow pacing for older adults who love a healthy and active lifestyle. The instructor is Gale Davis. Free. 11 to noon in the Senior Center Activity room.

Thursday, September 20

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needed must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.