Community Events Calendar September 6, 2019 through September 19, 2019

Friday, September 6

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

• 13th Annual Greek and Middle Eastern Festival 12-9 p.m. at St. George Orthodox church yard, 7311 College View Dr., RP. (Also Sun. Sept. 8).

• Painting Oak Branches and Galls in Gouache workshop with Lucy Martin 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $95. Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

Sunday, September 8

• Daily Acts Matter! Rising up for Climate Action, 1-7 p.m. at SOMO Event Center, Rohnert Park. Music, Trashion fashion show, demos, inspirational talks, kids craft area, silent auction and more.

• The Jewish Community Free Clinic is celebrating 18 years of providing free healthcare to the community. Taste and Toast Chaim Harvest celebration. 2-6 p.m. at Shone Farm, 7450 Steve Olson Ln., Forestville. For more information go to director.jcfc@gmail.com.

Monday, September 9

• Tai Chi, 2:30-4 p.m. Free. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

Tuesday, September 10

• Café Tacvba 8 p.m. at Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. Tickets $49-$69. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org. 707-546-3600.

Wednesday, September 11

• Town Hall conversation with Chris Coursey, candidate for Sonoma County Board of Supervisors 3rd District, Honey Badger Coffee, 101 Golf Course Drive, Rohnert Park. 5:30-7 pm. RSVP to gabrielbronsonsanders@gmail.com

Thursday, September 12

• Duplicate Bridge 11:45 a.m.-4 p.m. $1 donation. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• A benefit concert at 8 p.m. for Andre Russell who was injured in a severe accident the first part of Aug. at the Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. Some proceeds will be donated to non-profit Peace and Justice Center of Sonoma County.

Friday, September 13

• Kansas-Point of know Return Tour. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $59-$125. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Free movie in La Plaza Park-The Lego Movie 2-The Second Part.

Saturday, September 14

• Steely Dan, 8 p.m. Tickets $99-$159. At Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Opening reception pastels and oil paintings by James R. Reynolds. 3-5 p.m. Free. No RSVP necessary. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Sunday, September 15

• Fiesta De Independencia, 1-7 p.m. Tickets free. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Fresh pressed flowers workshop with Han Lochner 1-4 p.m. $35. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Monday, September 16

• Mixed art media workshop. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Bring your own supplies. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Grades Pre-K to 12 Grade including preparation classes for First Communion and Confirmation are available .Stop by at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church for registration forms or email Jennifer Bedoka at bedokaparties@yahoo.com.

Tuesday, September 17

• The Museum of Sonoma County presents Tierra de Rosas (Land of Roses) 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 425 7th St., Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, September 18

• Paint night at Rainbow Pines. 6:30 p.m. 256 No. Restaurant, 250 Petaluma Blvd. N. Petaluma.

Thursday, September 19

• Free drop-off for household toxics at the central disposal site, 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.