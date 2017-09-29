Community Events Calendar September 29, 2017 through October 12, 2017

Friday, September 29

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Afterimage”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Guitar Guest: Andrew York, 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Avenue, RP. Admission is $8. For more information, contact (707) 664-2324.

• Cinderella, Cinderella, 7 p.m., Steele Lane Community Center, 415 Steele Lane, SR. This is an interactive version of Cinderella where children in the audience are invited up to help with scenes in the story. Admission is $5. For more information, contact Janet Nusbaum at 707-483-5800 or at janetnusbaum@gmail.com.

Saturday, September 30

• Levi’s Granfondo, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Finley Center, 2060 W. College Avenue, SR. Sponsored by Santa Rosa Sunshine Rotary.

• Irma Thomas & The Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Tickets are $30, wine served pre-concert for $5. For more information, contact the box office at 1-866-955-6040.

• Oyster Fest, 12 p.m.-4 p.m., Bodega Bay Oyster Company, 12830 Valley Ford Rd., Petaluma. Proceeds for this fundraiser will help fund projects like Lend a Hand for teacher grants, 5th Tuesday food distribution, COTS bicycle repairs, and our 3rd grade dictionary program. For more information, contact secretary@petalumarotary.org

• In Nature’s Realm Concert, 7:30 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• Join the Canine Companions for Independence at the Dog/Fest Walk’n Roll wine country in the Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Sq. Contact cci.org/dogfestwinecountry.

Sunday, October 1

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Dawson City: Frozen Time”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Craft Day at Bastet, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., 239 Southwest Blvd., RP. Admission is free. Bring a craft to work on, and a snack or drink to share.

• Exploring the Historic Headwaters: Laguna de SR Walk, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Laguna de Santa Rosa. Pre-registration is $25.

• West End Farmer’s Market, 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. West End Farmers Market, 9 Fourth Street, SR. Come check out the coolest market in town, filled with local produce, food, and music provided. For more information, contact Allen Thomas at 707-477-8422 or at wefm@sonic.net.

• In Nature’s Realm Concert, 2 p.m., Santa Rosa High School Performing Arts Auditorium, Santa Rosa High School, 1235 Mendocino Ave., SR. The concert is performed by Sonoma County Philharmonic. Tickets are free for students 18 and under, non-students $15.

• Rockin’ Concerts at Montgomery Village. Concerts at the Terrace are Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. with a selection of jazz, country and good oldies.

Monday, October 2

• Miracle League Fundraiser at Brewster’s Beer Garden in Petaluma from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. live music, dinner, beer and a live & silent auction. $30 per person, $10 for kids.

• Rivertown Poets: Amuse-sing Mondays Poetry Reading, 6:15-8:30 p.m., Aqus Café, 189 H St, Corner of 2nd and H Street, Petaluma. Featured readers are Gregory Randall and Clyde Always.

• Haunted Wine Country-Premiere Show, 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. East, Sonoma. A follow up from last year’s ‘Haunted Sonoma County’, this special documentary explores the history of paranormal sightings and ghostly tales within Sonoma County. For more information, contact Thomas Wyrsch at 707-769-1506 or at tpw1705@aol.com.

Tuesday, October 3

• Patrick Sweany Live at Redwood, 8 p.m.-11 p.m., Redwood Café, 8240 Old Redwood Hwy, Cotati. Admission is $10-15.

• Haunted Wine Country-Premiere Show, 7 p.m., Sebastiani Theatre, 476 First St. East, Sonoma. A follow up from last year’s ‘Haunted Sonoma County’, this special documentary explores the history of paranormal sightings and ghostly tales within Sonoma County. For more information, contact Thomas Wyrsch at 707-769-1506 or at tpw1705@aol.com.

Wednesday, October 4

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Noon Times, 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Fairview at Foxtail Golf Club, 100 Golf Course Dr., RP. Sponsored by CSC Flooring & Design. Speakers: Michelle Williams with the Canine Companions and Jake Mackenzie, Mayor of Rohnert Park. $25 for chamber members if registered by Fri., Sept 29, $40 for non-members.

• Rohnert Park town hall meeting at the community center from 6-8 p.m.

• Coffee with a Cop, 7 a.m.-9 a.m., Starbucks, 640 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. Come mingle with a cop and discuss whatever you’d like to discuss.

• Friends of the Library Book Sale, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, October 5

• 25th Anniversary Latino Health Forum, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Student Center Grand Ballroom, Sonoma State University, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Conference presented by Dr. Enrique Gonzalez-Mendez. For more information, visit latinohealthforum.org.

• Rockin’ Concerts at Montgomery Village. Concerts Under the Stars are on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and feature a mix of genres. Admission is Free. Proceeds from beverage sales go to local non-profits.

Friday, October 6

• Sonoma County Harvest Fair, all-day @ Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd. Santa Rosa.

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Highway to Dhampus”, 7 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 7 p.m., SOMO Village, 1500 Valley House Drive RP. Running from 10/6-10/31. Admission is $15-$35. For more information, contact Judy Walker at 707-837-1928 or at judy@winecountryhaunts.com.

• Marmot Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 5789 State Farm Dr., RP. Come and donate blood to impact lives.

• Sonoma State University presents Cannabis in California workshop in finance, investment and investment law at SOMO village, Rohnert Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost $99. Register www.4seie.info/cannibis or call 707-664-2394.

Saturday, October 7

• Rohnert Park Founder’s Day Parade and Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., RP Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. The theme is Superheroes. The parade will take place from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., the festival from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Jen at (707) 481-6859 or at rpfoundersdayinfo@gmail.com, or visit www.rohnertparkfoundersday.org.

• Burning Ham, 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Penngrove Park, 11800 Main St., Penngrove. Come enjoy this 4-category pork competition, featuring kids’ activities, live bands and Lagunitas beer. To register or for more information, visit www.burninghamsonoma.com.

• Join the Redwood Empire Food Bank community open house and block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate 30 years of ending hunger and feeding hope. 3990 Brickway Blvd. Santa Rosa. To learn more contact REFB.org.

Sunday, October 8

• Sonoma Film Institute Presents “Highway to Dhampus”, 4 p.m., Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. $5 donation suggested.

• Fan Fest: Second Sunday Family Fun Series, 1-4 p.m., Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane, RP. Admission is free. This event contains all sorts of fun events for kids and parents, with free activities and games, giant inflatables, food, beverages, live entertainment, and more. For more information, contact Cindy Bagley at 707-588-3456 or at cbagley@rpcity.org.

• Attend Flock night with a flash of the obvious with Steven Campbell from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Suggested donations $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8297 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. For info call 707-795-2398.

Monday, October 9

• Museum Mondays: World Travelers, 10 a.m., Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. This Monday’s theme is all about world travel! Admission is $5 per child. For more information, contact 707-579-4452 or inquires@schulzmuseum.org.

Tuesday, October 10

• Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon, 11:45 a.m., Mary’s Pizza Shack, 101 Golf Course Drive, RP. Sponsored by CMG Financial and presenting Hip Chick Farms. Admission is $25 if you register by 10/5, $30 at the door. Register online www.rohnertparkchamber.org/payment.html.

• Jazz Week: Jazz Combos & Latin Band, 7:30 p.m., Schroeder Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. Admission is $8.

Wednesday, October 11

• Home School Days: Mud Pies and Jelly Beans, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, SR. Admission is $6-8 per child, chaperones are free. For more information, contact 707-579-4452 or at inquiries@schulzmuseum.org.

Thursday, October 12

• Blind Scream Haunted House, 1500 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park. Two huge haunted houses. Call 707-837-1928 for more information.

• Rockin’ Concerts at Montgomery Village. Concerts Under the Stars are on Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and feature a mix of genres. Admission is Free. Proceeds from beverage sales go to local non-profits.