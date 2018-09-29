Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018

Friday, September 28

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

• “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” 8 p.m. presented by the Spreckels Theatre Arts Co. at the Spreckels Theatre, 5409 Snyder Ln. Tickets $16-$26. Additional shows Sat. 8 p.m. and Sun. 2 p.m. 707-588-3400.

Saturday, September 29

• Sweet Pea the gift shop in the Rohnert Park Senior Center will be celebrating 31 years from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free drawings and refreshments. Holidays and beautifully handcrafted wares.

• Traditional and contemporary gospel music of Tanzania. During an evening event at Cross and Crown Lutheran Church, 5475 Snyder Ln., RP. Free. Donations are always welcome. For more information, call 707-795-7853.

• Drawing Autumn colors with colored pencil techniques workshop with Nina Antze 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blending, layering and burnishing techniques will be covered. $95. Pre-registered required. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

• Join us at the Twin Oaks to support the firefighters and keep the Penngrove, Cotati and Liberty Valley fire stations open 24/7. Music. Free. The Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ continues with a 6 p.m. show featuring Sharkmouth, 5475 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. Tickets $10-$20. 707-795-5118.

• Light the Night 2018-A series of fundraising campaigns benefiting Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s funding of research to find blood cancer cures. Free. 5-8:30 p.m. Downtown Santa Rosa, 600-636 4th St. Dawn Bell, lightthenight.org. or dawn.bell@lls.org.

• All Hallows Art Fest 9 a.m. at Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave., Petaluma. Cost is $5.Halloweenfolkartsocity.com.

Sunday, September 30

• Best native plants for Sonoma County presentation with Terry Loveton, Brent Reed, Betty Young and Dr. Wendy Trowbridge. 3-5 p.m. Learn about native plants and creating wildlife habitat in your yard. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

• Fourth & Seas Sunday Cruise In-Classic cars, food, oldies/rock music, a free raffle and the presentation of the Sunday Sundae Cup (a huge ice cream sundae) to the owner of the Judge’s favorite car. Free. 11-2 p.m. 101 4th St., Petaluma. 707-623-3219, sundaycruisein.blogspot.com.

• Final day for the unleashed dogs to swim and frolic in the Spring Lake Regional Park swimming lagoon, 393 Violetti Rd. 9 a.m. $5 per dog for Sonoma County Regional Parks members and $7 for non-members. SonomaCountyParks.org.

Monday, October 1

• A story of Civic Progress and Pride- celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, tells the story of the founding of the Carnegie Library through the dedication of the building as a museum. In 1978 & the continued work of the Petaluma Museum Assoc. to preserve the cultural heritage of the City of Petaluma. 20 Fourth St. Petaluma. 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Tuesday, October 2

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 3

• Coffee with the Cotati Cops at Sweet Expectations Bakery, 8099 La Plaza, Suite A, Cotati 7-9 a.m.

• Nine & networking golf tournament and after golf mixer at Foxtail Golf Club. Individual golfer fee $75. 1:30 p.m. registration opens & 3 p.m. shotgun start. Register on chamber website. After golf mixer 5:30-7 p.m. in the banquet center.

Thursday, October 4

“Kinsey sucks unplugged: No ifs, ands or butts.” 7:30 p.m. A big night out at the New Cotati Cabaret, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. This show is not for children under 16. Details and ticket information at www.shalomevents.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling Ner Shalom at 707-664-8622.

Friday, October 5

• Register now for the AARP Smart Driver Course. Refresh your driving skills. Two classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr. #A Must complete both classes for insurance certificate. Call 707-585-6780 to register the courses running Oct. 19 and 26. $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-AARP members.

• Dr. Chris Thornberg is the keynote speaker for the Fall Economic Forecast breakfast. 7 to 9 a.m. to be held at the Doubletree Hotel Sonoma Wine Country in Rohnert Park, 1 Doubletree Dr., Rohnert Park. Cost is $90 for individuals. Register at www.SonomaED.org/events.

• Explore the mysteries & magic of Ancient Egypt. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation. $10-$20. Songbird Community Healing Center, 8299 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 707-795-2398.

Saturday, October 6

Sunday, October 7

• Sebastopol Farmers’ Market-10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sebastopol Plaza downtown across from Whole Foods Mkt. sebastopolfarmmarket.org.

• Santa Rosa Symphony-Passion & Power 3 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP. For more information, call 707-546-8742. Tickets@srsymphony.org•

• Sacred music from the All-Night Vigil and Devine Liturgy, a choral concert of Russian songs and romances at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa. $20 general admission, children under 12 free. Tickets and information at www.slavyankachorus.org. or call 510-798-7966.

Monday, October 8

Tuesday, October 9

• Women in Business networking luncheon 12 p.m. at Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Dr., Rohnert Park.

Left Edge Theatre, 50 Mark West Springs, SR. features the production of “Hand to God” a comedy by Robert Askins. A multi award-winning comedy featuring a hand puppet possessed by the devil. Runs through Nov. 11. Tickets are $25 general admission, $40 for VIP.

Wednesday, October 10

• The 2017 global tech forum is being held at the SSU student center. Find out what is trending in Virtual Reality, etc. presented by Tech Bay Area Advocates. Register at http:/bit.ly/2hNKvOm. Tickets $40 per person.

Thursday, October 11

