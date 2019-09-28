Community Events Calendar September 27, 2019 through October 10, 2019

Friday, September 27

• Bingo doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Fee, varies. At the Senior Center activity room, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call, 707-585-6780.

• Increasing connections with others workshop. 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 205 Keller St., #203, Petaluma. $37. Register at https://terrimoon.com/intro.

• 13 Conversations About One Thing at 7 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. $5. Parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

• Cotati Creek week cleanup. A morning of removing invasive species. Free. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Intersection of Loretto and La Salle Dr., Cotati.

Saturday, September 28

• Celebrate the annual return of White Sharks. The free Sharktoberfest will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center, 991 Marine Dr., The Presidio, San Francisco. Special programs $15. Registration required. Sara.heintzelman@noaa.gov.

• A wildlife camera workshop with Shelly Spriggs 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $35. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 100. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• 2019 Wings over Wine Country air show, 2200 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa. 5 p.m. Wingsoverwinecuntry.org.

Sunday, September 29

• JBF mega kids’ consignment sale 9 a.m. Sonoma County event at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.

• 13 Conversations About One Thing at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. $5. Parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

• Wines over Wine Country Air Show. $0-$150. Sonoma County Airport, 2200 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa.

• Oktoberfest at Brewster’s Beer Garden. 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m.. 229 Water St. N. Free.

• The twin Oaks Backyard BBQ. Reggae style of Iriefuse. 3 p.m. 5475 Old Redwood Hwy. Penngrove.

Monday, September 30

• Open mic positive Monday at Spanky’s, 8201 Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 9-11 p.m.

• Museum Mondays for little ones. Designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. (regular museum admission applies after 11 a.m. Check schulzmuseum.org for updates. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. Sebastopol Senior Center.

Tuesday, October 1

• Coffee talk: Not too sure about those new tax laws? 9:45-10:45 a.m. Registration required. Call 707-829-2440. Free to members and non-members pay $5.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• RP partners with Amaturo Sonoma Media Group for a one-day digital marketing workshop. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. Hotel E, 37 Old Courthouse Sq., Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, October 2

• Free Veterans Pension seminar. Seminar on pension benefits for low-income. Free. 3725 Westwind Blvd., First floor. Santa Rosa. 707-565-5960.

• RP Chamber Noon Times networking luncheon sponsored by Blake’s Auto Body, 11:45 a.m. at Fairview Foxtail Golf club, 100 Golf Course Dr., RP.

• Book sale: through Oct. 5. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Library.

• Coffee with the Cotati Cops at Oliver’s 7-9 a.m.

• Coffee with CHP/cops at Honey Badger’s coffee shop 8-10 a.m.

Thursday, October 3

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• RP Chamber grand opening at North Bay Credit Union RP branch. Ribbon cutting 4-5 p.m. 101 Golf Course Dr., Ste. A. Free.

Friday, October 4

• The Third Wife will be presented at 7 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

Saturday, October 5

• Comic artist workshop for Cadettes. For fees and reservations, call 707-544-5472 or visit the Girl Scouts of Northern California website.

• Kids night at the museum. Recommended for ages 5-10. Registration required. $25 per child for members/$32 for non-members. $5 off for siblings. 707-579-4452, ext. 268.

• Last day of the book sale at the local library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half price for individual books or a bag of books for only $5.

Sunday, October 6

• The Third Wife will be presented at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. There is a $5 parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

• The Santa Rosa Junior College Chamber music at 4 p.m. at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mt. Parkway, Petaluma. For tickets and more information, call 415-392-4400.

Monday, October 7

• Museum for little ones. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. 10 a.m.-noon.

Unmasking the Stars-Santa Rosa Symphony concert. Weill Hall, Green Music Center, SSU 1801 E. Cotati Ave., RP.707-546-8742. $5 all parking lots.

Tuesday, October 8

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• RP Chamber Women in Business Networking luncheon at Somo Village, 1100 Valley House Dr., RP 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, October 9

•The Museum of Sonoma County presents Tierra de Rosas, A solo exhibit. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., 425 7th St., Santa Rosa.

Thursday, October 10

• Latino Health Forum, 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at SSU. Continuing education units for nurses. Cost $125. 707-953-8532.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• A River’s Last Chance: Documentary film screening by North Fork Studios and presentation by Sonoma Water. 6:30-8 p.m. $14 (non-refundable) Pre-registration required. Laguna Environmental Center, 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. 707-527-9277, ext. 110.