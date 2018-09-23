Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018

Friday, September 21

• “Rock, Strings and Horns, a concert for Violet”: SSU. Music students, faculty and guests. 7:30 p.m. at Weill Hall, Green Music Center, RP. $8. 707-664-2324,music.sonoma.edu/events/2018.rock-strings-horsn-concert-violet.

Saturday, September 22

• Wings over wine country air show with aircraft demonstrations, aerobatics and fly-overs, on ground activities. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Charles M. Schulz, Sonoma County Airport, Santa Rosa. $8-$20. 707-566-8380 or wingsoverwinecountry.org.

• Toy and comic con: Collectible comics and toys, exhibits, guest stars, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa. $18. Santarosatoycon.com.

• Dahlia Care and Culture workshop represented by Sonoma County Master Gardeners, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. RP-Cotati Library, 6250 Lynne Conde Way. Free. Master gardener Jim Lang will discuss the care and culture of dahlia plants. 707-584-9121.

• Baile de California & Yester-years dancers teach and perform 1840s dances noon to 4 p.m. during Fandango at Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park, 3325 Adobe Rd. $3, adults, $2 kids, five and younger. Free. 707-762-4871. Sonomaparks.org.

• Schulz Museum new exhibit “Then Came the Dog,” at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Ln. SR. Admission is $5-$12. schulzmeseum.org

• Spirit of SRJC picnic celebrates 100 years, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Santa Rosa Junior College, 1501 Mendocino Ave. Free. santarosa.edu.

Sunday, September 23

Laguna Watershed Perspectives hike: Shiloh Ranch Regional Park with Regional Parks and Laguna Foundation naturalists. 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, 5750 Faught Rd., Windsor. $10 includes parking, non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Monday, September 24

• Mixed art media workshop. Explore exciting mixed-media techniques in an encouraging environment for artists of all skill levels. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Free but bring your own supplies. Located in the RP Senior Center dining room.

• Call the Sonoma County Elder Law Hotline at 707-340-5610 to make an appointment for free legal services at the Senior Center Counseling office.

• A look at today’s labor movement with North Bay Jobs with Justice. Free. 7-9 p.m. 467 Sebastopol Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information go to http://OddupySonomaCounty.org or call 707-877-6650.

Tuesday, September 25

• Banjos and Bourbon a benefit for the Green Music Center celebrating music mentors featuring Bumper Jacksons. Bumper Jacksons will bring you into the center of a party and the dance floor never sleeps. Weill Hall and Trione Courtyard. 8 p.m. Tickets $250. To purchase tickets, visit fmc. sonoma. educ/banjosandbourbon or call 866-955-6040.

Wednesday, September 26

• Wellness Walks at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve. Enjoy a free docent-led walk in the woods. Bring layered clothing, walking shoes, snacks and water. Registration is optional. 10-11 a.m. 17000 Armstrong Woods Rd., Guerneville.

Thursday, September 27

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

• A low impact class is a fun way to move and promote positive energy while relieving stress. Get moving with a great group of people. Instructor: Andrea Valmore from 10:45 to noon. Free. Located in the Senior Center Activity room.

• Exploring Wildlife and Plant diversity of Sonoma County Vernal Pools presentation with LF’s Conservation Science Program Manager, Sarah Gordon 7-8:30 p.m. $12 non-refundable. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Friday, September 28

• The household toxics facility is open weekly for free drop-off of toxics from Sonoma county residents. Bring your ID to prove residency. No appointment is required. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. State transportation laws limit each vehicle to a maximum of 15 gallons of liquid (with a maximum of 5 gallons per container) or 125 pounds of solid material. Never mix chemicals. Place in sealed containers in the trunk packed to prevent spills. Syringes/needles must be in a sealed and labeled approved container. No electronics, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological wastes will be accepted. The disposal site is located at 500 Mecham Rd., Petaluma.

Saturday, September 29

• Sweet Pea the gift shop in the Rohnert Park Senior Center will be celebrating 31 years from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free drawings and refreshments. Holiday and beautifully handcrafted wares.

• Drawing Autumn colors with colored pencil techniques workshop with Nina Antze 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blending, layering and burnishing techniques will be covered. $95. Pre-registered required. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

• Join us at the Twin Oaks to support the firefighters and keep the Penngrove, Cotati and Liberty Valley fire stations open 24/7. Music. Free.

The Twin Oaks Backyard BBQ continues with a 6 p.m. show featuring Sharkmouth, 5475 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. Tickets $10-$20. 707-795-5118

Sunday, September 30

• Best native plants for Sonoma County presentation with Terry Loveton, Brent Reed, Betty Young and Dr. Wendy Trowbridge. 3-5 p.m. Learn about native plants and creating wildlife habitat in your yard. 707-527-9277 ext. 110.

Monday, October 1

• A story of Civic Progress and Pride- celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, tells the story of the founding of the Carnegie Library through the dedication of the building as a museum. In 1978 & the continued work of the Petaluma Museum Assoc. to preserve the cultural heritage of the City of Petaluma. 20 Fourth St. Petaluma. 707-778-4398, petalumamuseum.com.

Tuesday, October 2

• Free tutoring program for grades 5 through 12. Runs entire school year. Adult supervision. 3-6 p.m. 1620 Sonoma Ave. Santa Rosa. For more information, call Honor Jackson 707-584-2856.

Wednesday, October 3

• Coffee with the Cotati Cops at Sweet Expectations Bakery @ 7-9 a.m.

• Nine & networking golf tournament and after golf mixer at Foxtail Golf Club. Individual golfer fee $75. 1:30 p.m. registration opens & 3 p.m. shotgun start. Register on chamber website. After golf mixer 5:30-7 p.m. in the banquet center.

Thursday, October 4

•“Kinsey sucks unplugged: No ifs, ands or butts.” 7:30 p.m. A big night out at the New Cotati Cabaret, 85 La Plaza, Cotati. This show is not for children under 16. Details and ticket information at www.shalomevents.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling Ner Shalom at 707-664-8622.