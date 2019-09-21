Community Events Calendar September 20, 2019 through October 3, 2019

Friday, September 20

• Ron White 8 p.m. This show is for mature audiences 18+ only. Tickets $66, VIP; $145-$255. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Bingo night in Cotati for a fundraiser for Cotati Walking Tour at 6 p.m. in the Cotati room. BBQ and drinks available for purchase. For more information, contact chamber@cotati.org.

Saturday, September 21

• 44th Annual San Francisco Comedy competition semi-finals. 8 p.m. tickets $46. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Take a walk with age friendly Sonoma County. Contact the Age Friendly Community Coordinator at Council on Aging. 707-525-0143 ext. 124.

• A natural dye and eco print workshop with Shelly Spriggs and Laguna Foundation staff. 9-2 p.m. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa. This workshop is sold out, but you are welcome to put your name on the waiting list. 707-527-9277 ext. 100.

Sunday, September 22

• Natural remedies workshop with Amy Charnay 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.$65. Pre-registration required. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.707-527-9277 ext. 100.

• A benefit for the Petaluma Museum Association and Sky Hill Cultural Alliance. 4 p.m. Tickets at the door are $40/$50 or balcony $50/$60. Petaluma Historical Library & Museum, 20 4th St. Petaluma. 707-778-4398.

Monday, September 23

• Open mic night at Spanky’s, 8201 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 9-11 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, 8 p.m. Tickets $39-$59. Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark W. Springs Rd., Santa Rosa. For more information, go to lutherburbankcenter.org.

• Speaker Series Breakfast at Friar Tucks Pub. Speakers will be Noah Housh, Director of Community Development for the City of Cotati and Erik Mattos from the Cotati Hotel. 7-8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, September 25

• RP Chamber Networking mixer at Clearwater at Sonoma Hills, 710 Rohnert Park Exp., RP. After hours marketing. Free to attend. 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

• Knit & Crochet group. Noon-4 p.m. Free. Bring your own supplies. 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park.

• Fundraising and meet-and-greet event for Chris Coursey, candidate for Sonoma County Board of Supervisors 3rd District, Sally Tomatoes, 1100 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, 6-8 pm. Information is at @courseyforsupervisor on the “events” page.

Friday, September 27

• Bingo doors open at 4 p.m. First game begins at 6:30 p.m. Fee, varies. At the Senior Center activity room, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. For more information call, 707-585-6780.

• Increasing connections with others workshop. 6:30-9:30 p.m. at 205 Keller St., #203, Petaluma. $37. Register at https://terrimoon.com/intro.

• 13 Conversations About One Thing at 7 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. $5. Parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

• Cotati Creek week cleanup. A morning of removing invasive species. Free. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Intersection of Loretto and La Salle Dr., Cotati.

Saturday, September 28

• Celebrate the annual return of White Sharks. The free Sharktoberfest will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center, 991 Marine Dr., The Presidio, San Francisco. Special programs $15. Registration required. Sara.heintzelman@noaa.gov.

• A wildlife camera workshop with Shelly Spriggs 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. $35. Pre-registration required. 707-527-9277 ext. 100. 900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa.

• 2019 Wings over Wine Country air show, 2200 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa. 5 p.m. Wingsoverwinecuntry.org.

Sunday, September 29

• JBF mega kids’ consignment sale 9 a.m. Sonoma County event at the fairgrounds, 1350 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa.

• 13 Conversations About One Thing at 4 p.m. by the Sonoma Film Institute. All screenings are in Warren Auditorium, Ives Hall on the SSU campus. Suggested ticket donation is $5. $5 Parking fee on all SSU lots. 707-664-2606.

• Wines over Wine Country Air Show. $0-$150. Sonoma County Airport, 2200 Airport Blvd., Santa Rosa.

Monday, September 30

• Open mic positive Monday at Spanky’s, 8201 Redwood Hwy., Cotati. 9-11 p.m.

• Museum Mondays for little ones. Designed for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. $5 per child/free for up to two adults per child before 11 a.m. (regular museum admission applies after 11 a.m.) Check schulzmuseum.org for updates. 707-579-4452, ext. 268. Sebastopol Senior Center.

Tuesday, October 1

• Coffee talk: Not too sure about those new tax laws? 9:45-10:45 a.m. Registration required. Call 707-829-2440. Free to members and non-members pay $5.

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• RP partners with Amaturo Sonoma Media Group for a one-day digital marketing workshop. 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. Registration required. Hotel E, 37 Old Courthouse Sq., Santa Rosa.

Wednesday, October 2

• Free Veterans Pension seminar. Seminar on pension benefits for low-income. Free. 3725 Westwind Blvd., First floor. Santa Rosa. 707-565-5960.

• RP Chamber Noon Times networking luncheon sponsored by Blake’s Auto Body, 11:45 a.m. at Fairview Foxtail Golf club, 100 Golf Course Dr., RP.

• Book sale: through Oct. 5. Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Hosted by Friends of the Library.

Thursday, October 3

• Free tutoring program at 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. 3-6 p.m. For more information call Honor Jackson, 707-584-2856.

• RP Chamber grand opening at North Bay Credit Union RP branch. Ribbon cutting 4-5 p.m. 101 Golf Course Dr., Ste. A. Free.