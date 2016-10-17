Community Events Calendar September 2 through September 15, 2016

Friday, September 2

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

Saturday, September 3

• Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event, Cost $10. Visit the Schulz Museum's current exhibit "Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington. Peanuts and politics brushed elbows many times. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Green Music Center, Weill Hall and Lawn, 7 p.m., presents one of rock music’s great female icons, a breast cancer survivor, and an outspoken advocate of female empowerment Melissa Etheridge. With a string of hits including “Bring Me Some Water,” and “I’m the Only One.”

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Art by the Sea – The Sea Ranch Art Tour, 39102 Ocean Dr., Gualala, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free admission. For more information, call Carol Kozal at 707-884-9065.

Sunday, September 4

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Art by the Sea – The Sea Ranch Art Tour, 39102 Ocean Dr., Gualala, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free admission. For more information, call Carol Kozal at (707) 884-9065.

Monday, September 5

• Labor Day

• Art by the Sea – The Sea Ranch Art Tour, 39102 Ocean Dr., Gualala, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., free admission. For more information, call Carol Kozal at (707) 884-9065.

Tuesday, September 6

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 227 North Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 3–6 p.m., free, for more information, call Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

Thursday, September 8

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• Rohnert Park Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall - Council Chamber, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park. This meeting will be televised on Channel 26.

Friday, September 9

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Rebuilding Together Bingo, every Friday night at the Rohnert Park Senior Center, 6800 Hunter Dr., Rohnert Park. Doors open 4:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Catherine at (707) 688-1246.

Saturday, September 10

• Call for Artists 59th annual Art in the Park 2016, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Walnut Park, Petaluma. For more information, go to www.petalumaarts.org.

• Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington, Charles M. Schulz Museum, 2301 Hardies Lane, Santa Rosa. This is an all-day event, Cost $10. Visit the Schulz Museum's current exhibit "Mr. Schulz Goes to Washington. Peanuts and politics brushed elbows many times. For more information, call 707-579-4452.

• Laguna Environmental Center Open House, Laguna Environmental Center,

900 Sanford Rd., Santa Rosa, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., free (donations appreciated). Learn about the natural and cultural history of the Laguna de Santa Rosa and historic Stone Farm by taking a guide-led tour or exploring a variety of hands-on activities. Bird watch from the observation deck. Call Anita Smith at (707) 527-9277, ext. 110 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Penngrove Social Firemen’s Hawaiian Luau at Penngrove Park, cocktails 4:30 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., tickets available at JavAmore Cafe in Penngrove. Call 794-1516 for more information. Proceeds benefit Penngrove Park.

• Russian River Jazz and Blues Festival, 16241 First St., Guerneville, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, call Ryan Cueva at (949) 362-3366 ext. 202.

Sunday, September 11

• Gavin DeGraw, Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 7 p.m. tickets start at $30. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.

• Black Piglet Food Truck at Davis Family Vineyards, 52 Front St., Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., contact Zaza Kitchen and Farm at (707) 523-4814 for more information.

• Slurpee with a Cop at 7-11, 3-4 p.m., 1784 E. Cotati Ave., Cotati. Join neighbors and public safety officers for a Slurpee and conversation.

Tuesday, September 13

• Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market, 227 North Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale, 3–6 p.m., free, for more information, call Marne Dupere at (707) 900-8040.

• Rohnert Park City Council meeting, 130 Avram Ave., Rohnert Park, 5 p.m. This meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

• Cotati City Council meeting, 201 W. Sierra Ave., Cotati, 7 p.m. This meeting will be televised live on Channel 26.

Thursday, September 15

• Megan Furth Harvest Pantry – Free fruits and vegetables for children 0-5 years old. Low-income families with children and pregnant women should come to 450 Jefferson St., Petaluma, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. Bring child’s birth certificate or Medi-Cal card or other proof of child’s birthday. For more information, call Redwood Empire Food Bank at 523-7900.

• The Avett Brothers, Green Music Center, Weill Hall + Lawn, 7:30 p.m. Blending folk, bluegrass and southern rock, they create songs that are honest: just chords with real voices singing real melodies. Tickets start at $45. Call (866) 955-6040 for more information.